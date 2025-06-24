Rauland Expands Vendor Integration Partner Program to Include Virtual Nursing and Sitting Platforms

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rauland®, a global leader in healthcare clinical communications and workflow solutions and a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., today announced the expansion of its Vendor Integration Partner (VIP) Program to include leading virtual care platforms Artisight, hellocare.ai, and NESA. This strategic advancement reaffirms Rauland’s commitment to shaping a more connected and responsive healthcare environment, where virtual and bedside care converge seamlessly to drive clinical excellence. Adding these vendors builds upon Rauland’s commitment to enhancing patient care by enabling healthcare facilities to sync bedside teams and patients with virtual care to provide tighter collaboration, clear communication, and optimized workflows.

By joining Rauland’s Vendor Integration Program, vendors can ensure their devices and software work seamlessly with Rauland’s solutions across the healthcare network. This validation signifies Artisight’s Smart Hospital Platform, hellocare.ai’s AI-assisted Virtual Care Delivery and Patient Engagement Platform, and NESA’s Virtual Care Platform integrate with Rauland’s award-winning Responder® Enterprise clinical communication and workflow solution.

The integration of virtual care platforms enables virtual caregivers to engage as fully integrated members of the care team. Such enhanced connectivity fosters real-time communication and coordinated care processes across remote and on-site teams. Interoperability between Responder Enterprise and integrated technologies also strengthens care team collaboration, allowing virtual nurses and sitters to escalate patient needs more efficiently, leading to quicker response times and improved patient outcomes and satisfaction. This streamlined access to timely, accurate patient insights helps bedside nurses prioritize care, minimize distractions, and streamline their work.

“Technology should feel like a teammate, not a task. The integration of the virtual care platforms into the Responder Enterprise ecosystem accomplishes this goal, reflecting our commitment to designing clinically aligned solutions that support nurses in delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality care,” said Elizabeth Anderson, MSN, RN, Director of Clinical Experience and Solutions at Rauland. “By minimizing technology friction and easing cognitive burden, we enable nurses to focus on patient care and enhance the effectiveness of the entire care team.”

The combined solutions help support hybrid staffing models as well by strengthening communication between remote and on-site teams. This allows for smarter staffing and resource allocation while enabling nurses to concentrate on direct patient care, practice at the top of their licenses, and uphold clinical quality standards. These integrated capabilities also facilitate increased nursing and patient satisfaction by creating a more supportive environment for staff and a more responsive experience for patients.

“The validation of Artisight, hellocare.ai, and NESA within our VIP program underscores our unwavering commitment to equipping hospitals with a comprehensive and interoperable ecosystem of best-in-class solutions,” said Larry Ball, Rauland Business Unit Manager. “By bringing together innovative technologies that address critical challenges—from real-time patient monitoring and workflow automation to staff communication and operational efficiency—we’re enabling care teams to work smarter, not harder. Rauland will continue adding industry-leading virtual nursing care platforms to its list of validated partners, a collaborative approach that not only helps enhance clinical outcomes and patient safety but also supports a more connected and efficient healthcare environment.”

Rauland collaborates with value added resellers (VARs) to effectively address customer needs by leveraging their expertise in delivering tailored solutions, ensuring seamless integrations, and providing specialized support. Rauland’s VIP program continues to be a cornerstone in its strategy to power hospital rooms now and into the future.

About Rauland

Rauland is the respected leader in advanced clinical communications and workflow solutions for hospitals worldwide, Through combined hardware, software, and analytics its innovations and interoperability power hospital rooms now and into the future. Rauland supports clinical staffing, evidence-based protocols, and quality of care—for higher patient safety, improved staff satisfaction, and a sharper focus on timely, efficient responses to patient needs. A pioneer and continued innovator, Rauland has been setting new standards for integrated communications technology and superior customer service for more than 80 years. Rauland collaborates with value added resellers (VARs) to effectively address customer needs by leveraging their expertise in delivering tailored solutions, ensuring seamless integrations, and providing specialized support. Rauland is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc.; AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $7.0 billion. More information on Rauland’s enterprise solutions for healthcare is available at https://www.rauland.com/healthcare/responder-enterprise-connected, on LinkedIn.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Artisight's state-of-the-art computer-vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into the healthcare ecosystem. The Artisight team comprises healthcare leaders with deep clinical expertise who understand the industry’s most pressing challenges. Learn more at artisight.com.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI-assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, the company supports more than 70 health systems across the U.S. and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI-Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboard, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, Hospital-at-Home, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Digital Clinic—seamlessly embedding into existing healthcare EHRs, infrastructure, and care delivery models to power the next generation of healthcare. For more information, visit https://hellocare.ai.

About NESA

NESA augments care delivery with its edge-based, AI-enabled Virtual Care platform. The solution is designed to meet care teams where they already work—directly within the EHR. Rather than adding another layer of complexity, the platform supports a wide range of workflows, network-wide, across inpatient and outpatient settings, for patients of all ages. NESA’s HoriZen™ platform offers a single pane of glass view that streamlines all care interactions, helping clinicians maintain focus, reduce friction, and spend more time with patients. It functions 24/7 and adapts to existing routines, minimizing disruption while improving continuity. NESA is an Epic Toolbox member, meeting current standards for Virtual Care and MyChart Bedside TV integration—helping bring practical, scalable innovation to the bedside. Learn more at nesasolutions.com.