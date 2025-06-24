KBRA Assigns Ratings to Equity Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 to Wichita, Kansas-based Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK) (“the company”). KBRA also assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to the company's primary subsidiary, Equity Bank ("the bank"). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings are supported by the bank's recent stability in credit trends that resulted in asset quality converging to rated peer levels with NPA and NCO ratios of 0.77% and 0.02%, respectively, as of 1Q25. While volatility in the NPA ratio over the company’s long-term history has reflected acquired loan portfolios, NCOs have remained fairly contained, supported by favorable loan marks. Though we expect some degree of credit normalization, EQBK's disciplined underwriting standards and conservative credit culture should support favorable asset quality trends over the longer term.

EQBK's proven deposit strategy is supported by a strong core deposit base. We note that ~80% of its deposits are gathered in the bank’s stable operating markets which then fund organic growth opportunities in metro markets. Reflective of EQBK’s favorable deposit mix, its cost of deposits has tracked meaningfully below rated peer averages benefiting its net interest margin (NIM). In addition, average loan yields – aided, in part, by the accretion of purchase discounts - have trended well above peer averages and have been a significant contributor to a higher NIM relative to peers.

To that end, profitability trends have strengthened, driven by significant NIM expansion resulting from the securities portfolio repositioning undertaken in 4Q23, along with proactive asset repricing and the aforementioned, well-managed funding costs. Additionally, profitability is supported by a respectable level of noninterest income, which is largely comprised of durable sources including service charges, fees, and debit card income.

Furthermore, EQBK has maintained a conservative approach to capital management, demonstrated by CET1 and total capital ratios that have consistently remained above those of rated peers. In 4Q24, the company completed a $92 million capital raise which further strengthened its capital ratios to support growth initiatives, including organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. We expect the firm's CET1 ratio to remain higher than rated peers as it continues to build out its franchise.

EQBK has an experienced and entrepreneurial management team, comprising seasoned bankers with extensive market knowledge and a strong track record of execution. This expertise has been pivotal in successfully integrating the company’s strategic acquisitions and driving balanced growth through both acquisitions and organic opportunities. As a proven acquirer and integrator, EQBK is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive market opportunities, further enhancing its scale and operational efficiency.

Rating Sensitivities

Sustained core profitability comparable to higher rated peers, combined with well-managed credit costs and effective capital and risk management, would support positive rating momentum over time. Conversely, a significant shift in risk profile, marked by credit deterioration beyond expectations, which adversely affects core profitability and regulatory capital levels, could lead to rating pressure.

