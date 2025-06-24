Globalstar and CERES TAG Partnership Support Livestock Industry Amid New World Screwworm Threat

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announces its continued partnership of delivering critical global connectivity for the agricultural technology solutions developed by CERES TAG, the world's leading animal health intelligence platform, as it prepares its readiness in the event of an outbreak of the New World Screwworm.

The New World Screwworm seriously threatens animal welfare and herd productivity, with potential economic fallout measured in hundreds of millions of dollars if not swiftly contained. Share

As the livestock industry in Mexico grapples with the recent outbreak of this vector-borne disease, the powerful partnership between Globalstar and CERES TAG is critical in helping producers and authorities to act quickly and contain the spread of the disease.

The outbreak, which has led to the recent border closure to live animal imports, has placed cattle producers on high alert. The New World Screwworm seriously threatens animal welfare and herd productivity, with potential economic fallout measured in hundreds of millions of dollars if not swiftly contained. Over the last decade, the economic impact of zoonotic diseases has been estimated to be $20 billion, directly, and $200 billion indirectly.

CERES TAG’s smart ear tags enable livestock monitoring through real-time behavioral data, GPS location, and biosecurity triggers, all transmitted without reliance on cellular infrastructure. Globalstar’s satellite network ensures uninterrupted connectivity across even the most remote ranches.

“These are extremely devastating events,” CERES TAG Founder and CEO David Smith said. “But you can limit damage by supporting real-time traceability and detection with technology like what CERES TAG offers. We have advanced algorithms developed by researchers worldwide, but it's hopeless if we can’t communicate that information when there’s a trigger. Globalstar is an integral partner in all of this.”

“Satellite technology is no longer just a backup; it’s a core infrastructure of agricultural intelligence,” Globalstar Vice President of Global Sales Jake Rembert said. “We’re proud to support CERES TAG in delivering real-world solutions that help protect food security and animal health globally.”

As more frequent and widespread zoonotic diseases emerge, ranchers and governments are investing in next-generation solutions that combine intelligent sensing with resilient connectivity. CERES TAG has recently expanded into the United States and committed to Globalstar a minimum of 30,000 units for the remainder of the year. CERES TAG just signed agreements with the two largest animal health organizations in the United States – MWI Health and Animal Health International.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

About CERES TAG

CERES TAG is a pioneering Australian company specializing in direct-to-satellite animal health intelligence technology. The company's innovative solutions provide real-time tracking and data analytics for livestock and wildlife, enhancing productivity, profitability and sustainability in the agriculture and conservation sectors. CERES TAG has recently expanded with a new Americas Head Office located in Kansas City | cerestag.com