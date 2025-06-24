ATCC Secures OASIS+ Multi-Agency Contract Vehicle from GSA

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has secured the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS+) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). OASIS+ is the largest government-wide multiple-award program that provides a suite of professional services via six distinct Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts for various sizes and types of small businesses. Under this program (number 47QRCA23R0006), ATCC will have a five-year, unrestricted contract, with the option of a five-year extension.

“The OASIS+ contract reaffirms ATCC’s commitment to supplying the Federal government’s scientific community with essential biomaterials, services and data to support the global research enterprise,” said ATCC president and CEO Ruth Cheng, PhD. “With this contracting vehicle, we will have greater visibility to special opportunities, ensuring that we have the chance to compete for and potentially work on more mission-critical projects with various Federal agencies.”

At any time during the upcoming 10 years, new services may be added to this contract to support procurement requirements for all Federal agencies. Contract scope is organized by domains or functional groupings of related services, which currently include management and advisory, technical and engineering, research and development, intelligence services, environmental facilities, logistics, and enterprise solutions. Contractors are thoroughly vetted to participate in OASIS+, which has been designated as a best-in-class contract by the Office of Management and Budget making it a preferred government-wide solution. OASIS+ is flexible, easy to use and allows ordering activities to solicit and/or award orders in a streamlined, high-quality manner.

“For ATCC, OASIS+ is an amazing business development tool that allows us to facilitate the contracting process directly with the government in a more efficient and timely manner,” said Rebecca Bradford, MBA, MS, PMP, senior vice president of Government Programs for ATCC Federal Solutions. “It is a win-win for both us and the Federal agencies that can now work through OASIS+ to issue a request for proposal to a pool of highly skilled and vetted contractors.”

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning more than a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, with research and technology centers of excellence in Gaithersburg and Germantown, Maryland.