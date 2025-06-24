Camden National Bank selects Spiral to empower customers with personalized savings and financial wellness tools.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Camden National Bank, a premier Northern New England community bank. Known for its commitment to helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals, Camden National Bank will leverage Spiral’s innovative platform to enhance its digital banking experience, deepen customer engagement, and drive customer loyalty.

"With Spiral, our customers will be empowered to save effortlessly for their life goals, such as buying a home, taking a vacation, or saving for a car. We’re making it easier for customers to reach their financial goals." Share

Through this partnership, Camden National Bank’s customers can seamlessly round up everyday debit card transactions to savings or donate to causes they care about. Additionally, Camden National Bank's new Giving Center will allow customers to donate directly to a nonprofit organization from their bank account, track their impact, and get real-time donation receipts for tax purposes.

"We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our customers build financial security while making a meaningful impact," said Simon Griffiths, President and CEO at Camden National Bank. "With Spiral, our customers will be empowered to save effortlessly for their life goals, such as buying a home, taking a vacation, or saving for a car. We’re making it easier for customers to reach their financial goals, find new ways to grow their savings, and support their communities through everyday banking."

Many Americans continue to struggle to save for such long-term goals or emergencies, with one in four Americans having less than $1,000 in savings, according to a 2024 survey by Forbes. Furthermore, according to the 2025 Bankrate’s Savings report, 19% reported having no emergency savings at all. Camden National Bank has partnered with Spiral to offer innovative savings tools that enable customers to make saving easier, more automated, and accessible to people across all income levels and demographics.

"Camden National Bank's commitment to helping customers build stronger financial futures and support their communities is remarkable," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-Founder of Spiral. "We are proud to empower more financial institutions to thrive, drive financial wellness, and grow deposits while delivering experiences people love—making saving easier, more rewarding, and more impactful."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps banks and credit unions grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Camden National Bank

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.