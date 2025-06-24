ZettaHealth Launches RADXchange.net: The First Online Marketplace Connecting the Entire Radiology Community

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZettaHealth Solutions, LLC, a pioneer in radiology-focused healthcare solutions, proudly announces the public launch of RADXchange.net — a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace designed to connect radiologists, imaging centers, and vendors across the radiology ecosystem.

As the radiology industry faces shortages and growing demands for speed, access, and flexibility, RADXchange.net delivers a seamless, centralized platform that empowers users to discover talent, post jobs, news, education, and showcase products and services — all in one place.

"RADXchange was built to prepare the industry for a new era of radiology that is connected — solving the fragmentation we see between job seekers, service providers, and solution vendors,” said Joseph Funaro, CEO at ZettaHealth Solutions. “This is more than a job board directory; it’s the future of how the radiology industry maximizes utilization and works together."

Platform Highlights:

Real-Time Radiology Job Listings – Post and discover open positions that meet your requirements — licensure, specialty, remote-hybrid, hours, and more.

– Post and discover open positions that meet your requirements — licensure, specialty, remote-hybrid, hours, and more. Professional Profiles – Match with verified radiologists or facilities based on specialty, availability, and credentials.

– Match with verified radiologists or facilities based on specialty, availability, and credentials. Marketplace for Vendors – Promote products and services, support, consulting, and solutions to a targeted audience.

– Promote products and services, support, consulting, and solutions to a targeted audience. Collaborative Networking (Virtual Reading Groups) – Build trusted connections and create a virtual reading group to grow your business.

RADXchange.net is now live and offering a one-year free trial to all new users, making it easy for professionals and organizations to experience their full capabilities with no upfront cost. Help us build the ultimate online radiology community — today!

About ZettaHealth Solutions

ZettaHealth Solutions, LLC is a healthcare technology company delivering software solutions that enhance radiology operations, billing, analytics, integration, security, and digital collaboration through AI and automation. With a proven track record of innovation in the imaging space, ZettaHealth’s mission is to simplify and connect the business of radiology.