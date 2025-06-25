BitGo Partners with Reown to Launch WalletConnect Integration to Deliver Seamless Institutional Access to DeFi

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, today announced the launch of its WalletConnect integration powered by Reown’s WalletKit SDK, enabling institutions to securely access decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader DeFi ecosystem directly from BitGo’s self-custody hot wallets1.

The integration enables direct access to DeFi, DAO governance, and trading protocols through a single, secure interface. It brings together BitGo’s enterprise-grade security controls with Reown’s fast, scalable connectivity layer. WalletConnect has powered over 300 million connections and 45 million users worldwide have trusted WalletConnect to power their onchain experience.

“Institutions have long been gated from participating in DeFi due to security, compliance, and infrastructure gaps,” said Chen Feng, CRO at BitGo. “By integrating WalletKit, we’re unlocking secure access to DeFi and beyond—staking, governance, liquidity protocols—all from BitGo’s trusted wallet environment.”

What You Can Do—All Directly From Your BitGo Self-Custody Wallet:

Supply or borrow assets via leading DeFi protocols

Vote in governance proposals across supported DAOs

Access perpetual trading

Swap tokens on AMMs like Uniswap

These capabilities allow institutional clients to deploy capital, participate in protocol operations, and execute onchain strategies—all without leaving BitGo’s custody framework.

“Institutions need more than access, they need control, clarity, and confidence when interacting with onchain protocols,” said Jess Houlgrave, CEO at Reown. “This integration brings exactly that. WalletKit enables BitGo clients to connect directly to DeFi with built-in security and the experience users expect. It’s a huge step toward making onchain finance usable at scale.”

Why It Matters:

No asset movement required: Interact with DeFi protocols while keeping assets in your self-custody BitGo wallet

All transactions are governed by BitGo's policy engine and access controls

All transactions are governed by BitGo’s policy engine and access controls Streamlined experience: Secure, fast, and intuitive access to dApps through WalletConnect—without the need for custom integrations

The integration is now live across BitGo’s self-custody hot wallets and supports major EVM-compatible networks including Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Berachain, CoreDAO, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon. Institutions can now interact with the decentralized economy directly from BitGo without compromising on compliance, security, or operational efficiency. Qualified custody wallet support is planned for rollout in the near future, enabling an even broader range of institutions to engage with DeFi under the most stringent regulatory frameworks.

1 Self-custody hot wallets are provided by BitGo, Inc. Expand

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Reown

Reown is the onchain UX platform and builder of the WalletConnect Network. Its products, AppKit and WalletKit, are designed for individuals and organizations building onchain products. Reown focuses on combining innovation with reliability and ease of use to enable builders to incorporate onchain features into their products, bringing the opportunities of the new internet to their communities.