Ontrak Health Announces Expansion of Engage Solution for Sentara Health Plans Self-funded Employer Customers

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading value-based behavioral healthcare company powered by proprietary AI and engagement technology, today announced an expanded partnership with Sentara Health Plans to offer Ontrak’s Engage Solution to employer sponsored customers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sentara Health Plans is the health plan division of Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system that provides health plan coverage to one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara offers programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs, and integrated clinical and behavioral health services—all to help members improve their health.

This expansion follows the successful 2024 launch of Ontrak’s Engage Solution across Sentara Health Plans’ Commercial Fully Insured population, and the 2024 launch of Ontrak’s WholeHealth+ Solution within certain of Sentara Health Plans’ self-funded ASO line of business. Approximately 11,500 new lives are anticipated to be eligible for benefits on July 1, 2025, as employers opted to purchase Ontrak Engage benefits for their employees, which could result in an increase in the Engage Outreach Pool of approximately 3,500-4,500 members.

The Engage program utilizes AI-powered predictive analytics and personalized care pathways to support individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorders, and chronic diseases, helping them receive treatment and navigate systemic barriers to care.

Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health, commented, "This long-standing partnership demonstrates the value and differentiated advantages that Sentara Health Plans offer to members and employer-sponsored benefit plans in driving improved health and meaningful outcomes. By activating Ontrak Engage within employer benefit offerings, Sentara and Ontrak are expanding behavioral health access through personalized care coaching that addresses the whole person."

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a value-based behavioral healthcare company that identifies and engages people with unmet health needs using its proprietary Advanced Engagement System to improve clinical outcomes and reduce total cost of care. Ontrak uniquely identifies, engages, and delivers care to the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. Through our Advanced Engagement System, we achieve higher engagement rates with individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease by delivering personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s whole-person approach integrates AI, predictive analytics, comprehensive clinical and claims data, patient-generated information, and digital interfaces with care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Sentara Health

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 135 years in pursuit of its mission - "We improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 34,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including 10 hospitals with the prestigious Magnet® recognition, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named a Health Quality Innovator of the Year (2024), and was recognized by Forbes as "America’s Best-In-State Employer” (2024), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Health Plans provides health plan coverage to more than one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara Health Plans offers a full suite of commercial products including employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, as well as Individual & Family Health Plans, Employee Assistance Programs and plans serving Dual-Eligible, Medicare, and Medicaid enrollees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the expectations around the increased outreach pool that may be available from the expanded population and our ability to deliver improved engagement, care coordination and overall health outcomes. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made and based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.