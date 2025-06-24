NuORDER by Lightspeed Expands Luxury Retail Footprint with Saks Global

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuORDER by Lightspeed, a leading global commerce platform that enables retailers and brands to connect, collaborate, and make smarter buying decisions, has established an expanded partnership with Saks Global. Saks Fifth Avenue has leveraged NuORDER to make informed buying decisions and enhance efficiency. Now, NuORDER’s capabilities will be extended to Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman to help Saks Global further its efforts to reinvent the luxury shopping experience.

“With the continuous evolution of luxury consumer shopping preferences, we’re committed to building a luxury fashion assortment that is both relevant and inspiring for our customers,” said Paolo Riva, Chief Brand Partnerships & Buying Officer, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. “We’re pleased to partner with NuORDER in our efforts to drive timely buying decisions in collaboration with our brand partners, enabling us to meet our customers with a refined edit of the latest fashion through highly personalized shopping experiences.”

Yumi Shin, Chief Merchandising Officer, Bergdorf Goodman, added, “With NuORDER’s innovative analytical capabilities, we are continuing to equip our teams with modern tools to ensure our customers' needs are met. We look forward to working with NuORDER to amplify our globally recognized curation and deliver the best in luxury, season-after-season.”

NuORDER by Lightspeed has revolutionized the buying and merchandising process for retailers that operate multiple channels and cater to different markets while still delivering a strong, cohesive brand experience. By replacing outdated manual processes with a digital interface, NuORDER reduces operational costs significantly for retailers. Now, buying teams can easily plan and manage assortments across hundreds of brands, aligning their selections with the evolving tastes of today’s luxury consumer. Brands and retailers can collaborate in real-time to curate hyper-personalized assortments based on live data and insights to drive profitability and speed up order writing to get the right products in front of the right customers at the right time.

“Retailers are rethinking their wholesale strategies to become more precise, profitable, and brand aligned. We are proud that Saks Global continues to see NuORDER as a key part of their merchandising strategy,” said Chris Akrimi, General Manager of NuORDER by Lightspeed. “By expanding our partnership to include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Global is reinforcing its commitment to smarter buying, faster go-to-market timelines, and delivering assortments that meet the moment.”

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying decisions. Today, more than 4,000 brands and more than 100,000 vetted retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

