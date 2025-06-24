Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a Logitech brand and global leader in gaming technology, and motorsport icon McLaren Racing, today announced a multi-year renewal and expansion of their long-standing partnership. This renewed partnership with McLaren Racing builds on the success of Logitech McLaren G Challenge, the world's premier racing tournaments, to now also include a portfolio of official gaming wheels, pedals, racing seats, and headsets, all designed to deliver the most authentic and immersive sim racing experience possible.

"When two pioneers from different worlds come together, they don’t just collaborate, they redefine what’s possible. That’s exactly what happened when we partnered with McLaren Racing, one of the most iconic names in motorsport,” said Robin Piispanen, GM of Logitech G’s SIM and PRO Categories. “What began as a shared passion for performance and innovation quickly evolved into a powerful force shaping the future of racing, both on the grid and in the world of esports."

One of the pillars of this collaboration is the Logitech McLaren G Challenge. Launched in 2018, the G Challenge has grown into one of the world’s largest and most accessible sim racing tournaments. Open to drivers of all skill levels, it gives participants from around the globe a chance to compete for real-world prizes—including a trip to a Formula 1® Grand Prix and a visit to the legendary McLaren Technology Centre. With over 200,000 unique competitors annually, the G Challenge proves that anyone with talent and dedication can race with the best.

Drivers compete for more than $100,000 in prizes—including an all-expenses-paid trip to a Formula 1® Grand Prix, exclusive meet-and-greets with McLaren drivers, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK.

“Working closely with Logitech G, we’ve been able to blur the lines between virtual and real-world racing throughout our partnership, turning our fans into true racers since 2017,” said Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing. “We’re excited to take this collaboration to the next level, and we can’t wait to show you what new developments we have in store.”

As Logitech G and McLaren Racing look to the future, the partnership remains focused on expanding opportunities for fans, drivers, and players around the world to connect through the power of play.

As McLaren Racing's Official Gaming Peripherals Partner, Logitech G will collaborate with McLaren to create advanced sim racing accessories, which will be engineered to McLaren's rigorous standards, fulfilling the requirements of professional drivers, racing enthusiasts, and McLaren fans. Designed to enhance gameplay and deliver an authentic McLaren Racing experience, these new products will bring the excitement of the track to homes and training facilities globally.

With continuous innovations in G Challenge combined with next-generation products on the horizon, Logitech G and McLaren Racing are poised to elevate sim racing to new heights, delivering on the shared vision: push boundaries, deepen fan engagement, and shape the future of sim racing.

For more information, visit logitechg.com and mclaren.com to follow the latest updates and discover how you can get behind the wheel.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1® race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1® world championships, 196 Formula 1® Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1® World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

