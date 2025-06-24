XX-XY Athletics Launches First-Ever Product Collaboration With Riley Gaines on Title IX Anniversary

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the anniversary of Title IX, XX-XY Athletics launches its first-ever product collaboration with Riley Gaines — BE BOLD — a capsule collection co-created with the 12-time All-American swimmer who’s inspired athletes nationwide to stand up for the integrity of women’s sports.

This drop comes at a critical cultural moment. As debates intensify around fairness in athletics, the first athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports and Gaines are sending a clear message: we’re not backing down.

The Power of 37 Words

To honor the legacy of Title IX — the 37-word law passed in 1972 that opened the door for generations of girls to play sports -- the capsule blends throwback vibes with next-level performance and a patriotic palette — Riley’s signature red, white, and blue runs through it all.

Drop 1 is a four-piece collection of casual athletic gear:

An oversized concert tee stamped with the “37 words” of Title IX

The Save Women’s Sports hoodie — about to be iconic

A velour short set — white track jacket and shorts — retro cool and summer ready

Drop 2 — performance wear — will coincide with the launch of a major new initiative, coming soon.

All pieces feature Riley’s signature and her rallying cry: BE BOLD.

Riley Gaines, 12x All-American swimmer and national leader in the fight to protect women’s sports:

“I’m beyond excited for my first-ever true collab—and I couldn’t love it more. From the red, white, and blue palette to the baggy tee and hoodie, every detail feels right. We called it BE BOLD from the start because that’s my mission: to inspire others to speak up. I love this partnership and am proud of what we’ve created. Title IX opened the doors for women in sport — and we’re not giving that up. Be bold. Wear your values. Be strong for the girls who need us.”

Jennifer Sey, Founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics and 1986 Women’s National Gymnastics Champion:

“This limited edition drop is red, white and blue, emphasizing Riley’s All-American status and her fierce championing of American values.

“The collaboration taps into the intersection of style, cultural conversation, and sport—and challenges the idea that values-driven brands belong only to only one ideology.”