Border States Selects Blue Yonder To Streamline Its Warehouse Operations and Improve Customer Service

FARGO, N.D. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From rising materials costs to trade tensions, ongoing disruptions and uncertainty continue to generate supply chain challenges for the electrical distribution industry. That’s why Border States, a leading electrical distributor, has selected Blue Yonder to power its first regional distribution center, slated to open in late 2026. Border States will deploy Blue Yonder Warehouse Management and Warehouse Labor Management solutions — underpinned by the Blue Yonder Platform — supported by Open Sky Group, a Blue Yonder partner.

Border States provides innovative products and supply chain solutions to the construction, industrial and utility markets. As one of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S., Border States has grown exponentially over the years, with more than 130 locations across the country. To support its expanding network, Border States is planning to add several distribution centers equipped with robust solutions to streamline operations, so it turned to Blue Yonder to improve warehouse performance and customer service.

With Blue Yonder, Border States will be able to:

Optimize end-to-end warehouse processes to increase performance, efficiency and service levels.

Effectively manage inventory across a vast network to reduce costs and improve customer service.

Increase employee satisfaction and retention to maximize performance and drive continuous improvement.

Boost productivity, reduce labor costs and unlock hidden efficiencies with fair, accurate performance tracking powered by engineered standards and real-time work visibility.

Scale and adapt operations as needed to support changing demands and overcome disruptions.

“We are excited about our distribution center strategy and collaborations with Blue Yonder and Open Sky Group,” said Tony Serati, vice president, Supply Chain Strategy, Border States. “These collaborations will help better serve our customers, scale our business through strong growth projections, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance the experience for our employee owners. Blue Yonder’s AI-enabled, end-to-end warehousing solutions will enable us to achieve these goals and build a more resilient and scalable supply chain.”

Blue Yonder Warehouse Management leverages machine learning and system-directed activities to achieve end-to-end warehouse optimization. The comprehensive, highly scalable solution will allow Border States to increase accuracy, efficiency, throughput and customer satisfaction. In addition, Blue Yonder Warehouse Labor Management will enable Border States to improve labor productivity, utilization and morale with actionable insights and performance reporting.

“At Open Sky Group, we’re proud to support Border States on this pivotal project,” said Jeremy Hudson, vice president, Client Services, Open Sky Group. “Their investment in Blue Yonder’s advanced warehouse and labor management solutions reflects a strong commitment to operational excellence. We look forward to helping them scale smarter, improve workforce performance, and deliver even greater service to their customers.”

“Leveraging advanced technology and automation is essential for transforming warehouse operations into a competitive advantage,” said Umar Ausaf, general manager, Global Manufacturing, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder’s cloud-based solutions will provide Border States with increased visibility, efficiency and control to improve customer service, cost savings and decision-making across their entire supply chain while supporting the company’s long-term growth.”

About Border States

Border States supplies products and services to construction, industrial and utility customers. The 100% employee-owned company is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling magazine. Border States has nearly 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states. The Branch Support Center (corporate office) is located in Fargo, North Dakota.

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

