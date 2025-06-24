Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Option and Evaluation Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2019 - Upfront, Royalty, Milestone Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of option and evaluation deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation deals from 2019 to 2025.

The report provides access to option and evaluation deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of option and evaluation dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, followed by Chapter 2 which offers an overview and analysis of the trends in option and evaluation deals, alongside discussing the merits of such deals. Chapter 3 details the structure of option and evaluation deals, while Chapter 4 reviews the leading deals since 2019, ordered by headline value. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 active dealmakers with available links to full records and contracts, and Chapter 6 provides an organized review of deals by company, therapy, technology, and industry type, offering insights into agreed terms.

Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse option and evaluation deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of option and evaluation deal

2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2019

2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year, 2019-2025

2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2025

2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2025

2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2025

2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2025

2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into option and evaluation partnering deals

2.5. The future of option and evaluation deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of option and evaluation deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading option and evaluation deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

Chapter 6 - option and evaluation deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Option and evaluation deals with contracts 2019-2025

Deal directory

Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s92ukz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.