Travel + Leisure Co. and Hornblower Group Make Waves with New Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, and Hornblower Group, a global leader in maritime hospitality and transportation, today announced a long-term marketing partnership focused on delivering unforgettable travel experiences. Both multi-brand companies share a commitment to innovation and exceptional hospitality.

Through this integrated collaboration, Travel + Leisure Co. and its family of brands will be prominently featured at Hornblower’s ports and vessels. Dedicated teams will invite Hornblower guests to explore vacation packages to Travel + Leisure Co. resorts and sales centers through exclusive previews offered at high-traffic port locations and aboard Hornblower ferries and City Cruises ships, a Hornblower brand known for dining, sightseeing, and live entertainment cruises. These branded presences will span Hornblower’s key markets, including Boston; New York City; Weehawken, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Alexandria and Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore; Chicago; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; San Francisco; San Diego; Sacramento; and ports throughout Puerto Rico.

As the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hornblower Group, Travel + Leisure Co. will host thousands of owners annually aboard various City Cruises Live events—an experiential event series owned and operated by Hornblower Group featuring live music, culinary showcases, sports-themed sailings, and entertainment-driven experiences.

City Cruises Live events include performances by acclaimed artists such as Lee Brice, Mac McAnally, and Randy Houser; appearances by sports legends from the 2004 Boston Red Sox and 2005 Chicago White Sox championship teams; and culinary voyages led by award-winning Chef Adrianne Calvo. Special appearances include celebrity personalities like Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean and fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise. Themed cruises mark major celebrations including Fourth of July fireworks, New Year’s Eve festivities, and the Cherry Blossom Festival, offering unique, immersive experiences on the water.

“This partnership is all about creating unforgettable moments for our owners,” said Jeff Myers, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “We’re excited to bring our owners unique, VIP experiences through access to some of today’s most talented artists and chefs. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or seeking your next adventure, we have an opportunity to create memories of a lifetime.”

Beyond City Cruises, Travel + Leisure Co.’s owners and guests will enjoy VIP access across Hornblower’s extensive maritime portfolio, as well as many of the company’s land-based experiences through Walks and Devour Tours, renowned for exclusive guided walking and food tours in over 20 cities across Europe and North America.

Guests across Hornblower’s experiences will have access to exclusive discounted vacation packages across Travel + Leisure Co.’s portfolio of resorts. Additionally, Travel + Leisure Co. vacation packages serve as compelling incentives for City Cruises’ group sales and private charter customers, enhancing Hornblower’s event and charter offerings.

“By combining Hornblower’s immersive experiences with the world’s leader in vacations, we’re transforming the way people discover the world,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. “This affinity marketing partnership with Travel + Leisure marks a great step forward, positioning us as a first mover and innovator in the maritime hospitality space. Together, we’re unlocking new value for both companies and creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests—from curated Travel + Leisure vacation packages to unforgettable nights with City Cruises Live.”

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global transportation and experience-based tourism leader, with its City Experiences division representing an expansive portfolio of water- and land-based brands including City Cruises, Walks, Devour Tours, and City Ferry. City Cruises companies operate dining, sightseeing and private events across 22 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, as well as service on behalf of the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission. City Cruises currently holds service contracts to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Alcatraz Island, and Niagara Falls. Through Walks and Devour Tours, City Experiences offers world-class travel experiences, including immersive walking tours, food tours, and VIP experiences at iconic landmarks. City Ferry companies offer specialized knowledge and expertise required to transport passengers, vehicles, and other cargo safely across inland and coastal waterways, serving as operator of NYC Ferry and the Puerto Rico Ferry system, among others. For more information visit cityexperiences.com.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is a leading leisure travel company, providing more than six million vacations to travelers around the world every year. The company operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traversing the globe or staying a little closer to home.

The company’s extensive Vacation Ownership portfolio includes trusted and iconic vacation club brands, including Club Wyndham, WorldMark, Margaritaville Vacation Club, Sports Illustrated Resorts and Accor Vacation Club, with a combined 270+ resorts worldwide, offering quality, flexibility, and value to more than 800,000 timeshare owners.

With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s 19,000 dedicated associates around the globe help the company achieve its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.