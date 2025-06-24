Instnt Partners with Munich Re to Bolster Identity Fraud Loss Insurance Coverage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instnt announces a strategic partnership with Munich Re to expand reinsurance capacity for its innovative Fraud Loss Insurance product. Instnt’s first-of-its-kind solution combines AI-led verification and insurance-backed protection to provide a path to recovery, growth, and lasting resilience against fraud.

Fraud has long imposed a heavy burden on businesses, costing an estimated $485.6 billion globally in 2023 (Nasdaq, 2024). Instnt is changing that narrative with a first-of-its-kind solution that merges AI-driven identity verification and fraud detection with insurance-backed protection, helping businesses transfer fraud risk and recover quickly when losses occur.

Instnt’s partnership with Munich Re, a global reinsurer and leader in insuring emerging technologies, underscores the credibility, strength, and innovation behind Instnt’s groundbreaking offering. The collaboration deepens Instnt’s relationship with leading insurance companies, which also includes Accredited and Howden, among others.

“Instnt combines AI-based fraud detection technology with financial risk transfer, in case the AI fails to recognize fraud events. This combination of AI and fraud insurance can provide protection for companies against a wide range of fraud events,” said Michael von Gablenz, Head of Insure AI at Munich Re and HSB. “My team utilizes experience and expertise from our aiSure™ AI insurance solution and acts as reinsurer behind Instnt’s Fraud Loss Insurance.”

Redefining Fraud Risk Management

Instnt’s Fraud Loss Insurance solution enables businesses to confidently onboard more legitimate customers while reducing exposure to financial losses resulting from identity fraud. Key features include:

AI-Driven Customer Verification and Fraud Detection – Identify and onboard authentic customers in real time while blocking fraud attempts.

Risk Transfer via Reinsurance – Offload potential losses to a trusted insurance infrastructure supported by Munich Re and others.

Rapid Claims and Recovery – File claims online and receive payouts within 30 days.

Capital Efficiency – Free up fraud reserve capital for growth and operations.

“Our mission is to make fraud a manageable, insurable risk, not a constant cost of doing business,” said Sunil Madhu, Founder and CEO of Instnt. “With Munich Re’s backing, we’re delivering the robust underwriting, loss mitigation, and claims management capabilities needed to support this transformative protection.”

Instnt’s Identity Fraud Loss Insurance solution is now available to qualified businesses. For more information or to request a quote, visit https://instnt.ai or contact hello@instnt.ai.

About Instnt

Instnt is a venture-backed insurance technology business headquartered in New York. Instnt's AI mitigates fraud risks for businesses and transfers residual losses to the insurance market through a unique partnership with global A-rated insurers, saving businesses millions in operational and treasury costs. Instnt was founded by its CEO, Sunil Madhu, serial entrepreneur, founder and former CEO of $5B fraud identity leader Socure. For more information, visit https://instnt.ai.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. Munich Re leverages its strengths to promote its clients’ business interests and technological progress. Moreover, Munich Re develops covers for new risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyber risks and artificial intelligence. In the 2024 financial year, Munich Re generated insurance revenue of €60.8bn and a net result of €5.7bn. The Munich Re Group employed about 44,000 people worldwide as of 31 December 2024.