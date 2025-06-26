LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification Now Recognized by Google for Telemedicine Providers in the United Kingdom

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, today announced its partnership with Google to certify telemedicine providers in the United Kingdom. The policy update means that telemedicine businesses operating in the UK can now apply for LegitScript Healthcare Certification, a required step for advertising their services on Google's platforms.

LegitScript’s Healthcare Certification provides a trusted pathway for telemedicine businesses to demonstrate compliance and transparency with regulators, the public, and third-party partners. Share

This expansion represents a significant opportunity for telemedicine providers in the United Kingdom to build trust and brand awareness at a time when the industry, which is on a rapid trajectory, is becoming increasingly competitive. The total market revenue of the United Kingdom’s telehealth industry is projected to increase from $2.43 billion to $7.55 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 21.1%, according to Grand View Research. As digital-first healthcare delivery models continue to rise, it is essential that telemedicine advertising avenues remain safe, trustworthy, and compliant.

“As Google expands its advertising policies in the United Kingdom, we’re collaborating to build a safer, more transparent online ecosystem not only for telemedicine providers, but for patients,” said Angela Salter, Director, Partnerships and Sales at LegitScript. “This is a truly meaningful step forward in supporting platform integrity and trust while enabling legitimate, verified providers to reach patients who require care.”

LegitScript’s Healthcare Certification provides a trusted pathway for telemedicine businesses to demonstrate compliance and transparency with regulators, the public, and third-party partners. LegitScript Certification is included within the approval process for conducting card-not-present transactions with Visa and Mastercard, and it is a requirement for many online platforms. Google’s policy update now makes it possible for UK-based telemedicine providers to expand their reach by advertising on the world’s most popular online ad platform.

“Healthcare is a complex, heavily regulated industry, especially as it becomes increasingly digitized and businesses operate across various jurisdictions,” Salter said. “LegitScript helps providers avoid inadvertent noncompliance and stay current with regulatory changes to help them access top-tier advertising platforms like Google, maintain crucial access to key payment processing networks, and most importantly, secure the trust of patients and their families.”

To learn more about LegitScript’s Healthcare Certification program, download the application checklist, and begin the application process, visit: https://www.legitscript.com/certification/healthcare-certification/

For more details on Google’s advertising policies and to stay up to date with changes, visit the Google Ad Policy Change Log homepage.

About LegitScript

LegitScript, the global leader in Enterprise Risk Management Solutions, is trusted by the world’s largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, payment service providers, and social media platforms. By combining advanced, AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise and curated market intelligence, LegitScript empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and seize new growth opportunities with precision and speed. Our global team of regulatory experts and analysts is skilled at understanding global regulatory changes and assessing risk across products, websites, merchants, and platforms, providing clients with unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and exceptional support.