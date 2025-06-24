Agoro Carbon Secures Flagship 12-Year Agreement to Deliver 2.6 Million Soil Carbon Removal Credits to Microsoft

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agoro Carbon signed a landmark 12-year offtake agreement to deliver 2.6 million carbon removal credits to Microsoft.

This agreement represents one of the largest soil-based carbon removals commitments to date, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of agriculture-driven climate solutions. It unlocks significant investment to scale sustainable agriculture, reflecting corporate demand for durable, science-backed soil carbon removals.

The credits will be generated from Agoro Carbon’s U.S. crop and rangeland projects, developed under Verra’s VM0042 Improved Agricultural Land Management methodology. These projects deploy regenerative agricultural practices such as cover cropping, improved grazing and reduced tillage to sequester carbon in the soil while enhancing agricultural resilience, biodiversity, food security and water retention. Farmers and ranchers who enroll in the Agoro Carbon program can experience improved crop and forage yields, increased input efficiency, and enhanced resistance to extreme weather, while generating a new income stream. Agoro Carbon’s rigorous, quality-focused approach continues to resonate with corporations seeking credible, high-integrity solutions to meet their climate commitments.

Catalyzing Significant Climate Impact at the Highest Quality

As both a strategic step towards a net-zero future and a milestone for agriculture-based climate solutions, this agreement delivers:

Scale : Spanning 12 years and covering 2.6 million metric tons of carbon removals, the agreement sets a new benchmark for soil carbon transactions.

: Spanning 12 years and covering 2.6 million metric tons of carbon removals, the agreement sets a new benchmark for soil carbon transactions. Farmer-Centric Program: Credits are generated through regenerative practices adopted by farmers and ranchers nationwide. Agoro Carbon provides agronomic and financial support for producers to implement these practices.

Credits are generated through regenerative practices adopted by farmers and ranchers nationwide. Agoro Carbon provides agronomic and financial support for producers to implement these practices. Quality-Driven Design: Agoro Carbon’s program aligns with Microsoft criteria for high-quality removals, using a data-driven approach combining advanced modeling, field-level soil sampling and stringent third-party verification to ensure durability and transparency.

“This agreement with Microsoft is the strongest endorsement of our quality-driven, farmer-focused approach to soil carbon sequestration,” stated Elliot Formal, CEO of Agoro Carbon. “We’re working with farmers and ranchers—offering hands-on support from our agronomists to ensure they achieve meaningful, long-term outcomes. From initial implementation to sustained success, we’re committed to helping producers build resilient operations for the future.”

“Agoro Carbon’s approach to soil-based carbon removals reflects the kind of scientific rigor and long-term solution we look for in our carbon removal portfolio,” said Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy Markets at Microsoft. “This agreement supports our broader sustainability goals at Microsoft, including support of scalable, agriculture-based climate solutions that deliver measurable impact over time.”

Agoro Carbon is committed to advancing regenerative practices that benefit the planet, while providing real incentives and long-term partnerships to producers, partners and businesses.

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon partners with farmers and ranchers to sequester carbon in the soil and generate verified soil carbon credits. Agoro Carbon, founded by Yara International, drives global adoption of regenerative agriculture practices through high-quality, science-based carbon solutions and provides businesses an opportunity to invest in climate-positive agriculture. Learn more at AgoroCarbon.com.