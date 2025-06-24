Benefis Health System in Central Montana Selects Guzman Energy as Wholesale Power Provider

DENVER & GREAT FALLS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guzman Energy, a wholesale power provider for U.S. communities and organizations seeking better power solutions, announced today that it has been selected to serve as the exclusive wholesale power supply partner for the Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana.

Guzman Energy was selected for a three-year contract after a review of competing proposals. Organizations like Benefis Health System value Guzman Energy’s ability to offer predictable, fixed price wholesale power contracts. The ability to forecast the cost of power over multiple years aids organizations looking for improvements in planning for large budget line items like the cost of wholesale power. Guzman Energy will begin serving power to Benefis Health System on July 1, 2025.

“As a not-for-profit health system, we are continually looking for business improvements that support our mission around patient care,” said Kaci Husted, system senior vice president, Benefis Health System. “By adding certainty around cost of wholesale electricity sourcing, we are delivering on our commitments around budget stewardship, while maintaining system reliability. We look forward to commencing our new partnership with Guzman Energy.”

The products and services that Guzman Energy sells and manages span capacity, energy, transmission and renewable attributes. Guzman Energy provides customized electricity solutions for 24/7 reliable power at predictable rates.

“We are thrilled to be serving the power needs of Benefis Health System,” said Jeffrey M. Heit, Guzman Energy’s founding managing director. “We appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate the value Guzman Energy brings to commercial and industrial sites that are looking for better power solutions.”

About Benefis Health System

Benefis Health System serves about 230,000 residents in a vast, 14-county area of Montana. Benefis was founded in 1996 when two hospitals combined to form a not-for-profit health system with the goal of providing excellent care to all in need. Today, Benefis Health System includes 220 inpatient hospital beds in Great Falls; numerous outpatient clinics; almost 350 employed providers; more than 200 long-term care and assisted living units; two of Montana’s essential rural critical access hospitals; and many other services that improve the health of their community.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities and organizations in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow.