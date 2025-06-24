Beck Technology and Eos Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Enterprise-Level Preconstruction Innovation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, creator of DESTINI® Estimator, and Eos Group, a leading preconstruction systems integrator, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings unprecedented integration, intelligence, and innovation to preconstruction teams across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

This partnership allows customers to unlock the full value of their historical cost data. By integrating DESTINI Estimator with Eos Group’s Cortex analytics and benchmarking capabilities, preconstruction teams can make faster, more informed decisions. Share

This collaboration unites Beck Technology’s powerful estimating platform with Eos Group’s 30-plus years of experience in enterprise preconstruction solutions—delivering database development, custom reporting and dashboards, custom integrations, and data analytics to some of the top firms in the industry. Together, the two companies are streamlining the way data is managed and leveraged throughout the preconstruction lifecycle.

“This partnership allows us to help our customers unlock the full value of their historical cost data,” said Stewart Carroll, Chief Customer Officer at Beck Technology. “By integrating DESTINI Estimator with Eos Group’s Cortex analytics and benchmarking capabilities, preconstruction teams will be able to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Smarter Estimating. Preconstruction professionals can now capture DESTINI Estimator cost data in Eos Cortex, providing users with immediate benchmarking insights resulting in more accurate and defensible estimates.

Preconstruction professionals can now capture DESTINI Estimator cost data in Eos Cortex, providing users with immediate benchmarking insights resulting in more accurate and defensible estimates. Seamless Data Integration. Align past project performance with current estimates to streamline workflows and reduce risk across the estimating process.

Align past project performance with current estimates to streamline workflows and reduce risk across the estimating process. Enterprise-Level Intelligence. Unlock advanced capabilities in cost modeling, knowledge management, and analytics to support more strategic planning and execution at scale.

“We’re excited to align with Beck Technology to elevate the preconstruction experience,” said Nick Papadopoulos, CEO at Eos Group. “Together, we’re enabling clients to turn data into strategic assets that drive better project outcomes.”

With this partnership, Beck Technology and Eos Group reaffirm their shared commitment to transforming preconstruction into a more collaborative, data-driven, and value-focused discipline.

For more information, visit beck-technology.com/partners/eosgroup.

About Beck Technology

Beck Technology empowers preconstruction teams with DESTINI Estimator, the leading estimating platform designed to foster collaboration, improve accuracy, and help teams win more work. Beck Technology is committed to building the future of preconstruction through innovation and industry partnership.

About Eos Group

Eos Group delivers enterprise cost intelligence to the AEC/O industry as a premier systems integrator. Serving over 80% of ENR’s Top 400 contractors, Eos transforms data into strategic assets through integrated benchmarking, estimating, and analytics solutions.