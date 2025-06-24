Panamera and Rain Cage Carbon Partner to Revolutionize Carbon Conversion, Clean Energy, and the Metals Markets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panamera Holdings Corporation (OTCID: PHCI), an innovative metals and energy company, today announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Rain Cage Carbon, Inc. (RCA.V) to license its groundbreaking carbon conversion and clean energy technologies.

The LOI outlines a strategic partnership between Panamera Holdings Corporation and Rain Cage Carbon, combining their transformational technologies with Panamera's financial, technology, and metals expertise. This combination will unlock tremendous value for all shareholders, establishing the company as a leader in the carbon conversion and clean energy space.

Panamera Holdings Corporation has completed the necessary terms to activate its license to Rain Cage Carbon's Eden™ system technology for carbon conversion to fullerenes and nanotubes, as well as the Clean Energy Systems. The license grants Panamera Holdings Corporation exclusive rights in the United States and Mexico, with plans for future expansion. We will deploy, manufacture, and commercialize these technologies. The license fee consists of payments up to $4,900,000 USD, an ongoing license fee of 25% of net income generated by the Rain Cage Carbon technologies (75% of net income to Panamera), and a grant of 27,000,000 restricted common shares of Panamera Holdings Corporation subject to a shareholder agreement.

"I look forward to working with Blair and the Rain Cage Carbon team to bring these innovative technologies to market and create substantive value for all of our stakeholders,” said T. Benjamin Jennings, CEO and Chairman of Panamera Holdings.

“With over 1 billion queries each day on apps like ChatGPT, the energy demands of AI alone are outpacing existing infrastructure, emphasizing the urgent need for clean and efficient energy solutions. Our profit-driven strategy addresses these needs as well as conservation and environmental concerns. It’s built on solid pillars of efficiency, economics, profitability, dispatchability, and durable sustainability.

"The value in creating a circular economy by equipping industries and government with the ability to control their own power and not be subject to the unpredictable nature of energy co-ops, foreign threats, and inadequate backup energy while providing an economically meaningful and sustainable solution to their CO2 output, cannot be overstated.”

Rain Cage’s technology creates clean, efficient electrical power generation through a controlled and specialized reaction of aluminum and water specifically manipulated at the allotrope level of a carbon nanotube, allowing for robust and efficient production of electricity in a quantified stable environment.

Additionally, specialized graphitic carbon, a versatile material created in another proprietary emissions recycling process, can be used in joint replacements, batteries, brake linings and clutch materials, mechanical seals and bearings, aerospace, nuclear reactors, and other high-strength structural components.

“The potential for growth and innovation in the carbon conversion and clean energy sectors is vast, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this opportunity," stated Cris Proler, President and Vice Chairman of Panamera.

“After months of due diligence and witnessing the technology in action, it became clear that Rain Cage and their advanced recycling technology aligned with our vision from technological, recycling, and environmental perspectives. Together with Ben’s proven ability to create substantial value with his expertise in investment banking and vision for creating long-term shareholder value, we are embarking on an extraordinary journey into the next evolution of the metal recycling industry. As my family has changed and enhanced the recycling industry of the past through innovation, the future is here again.”

"We are delighted to partner with Panamera Holdings Corporation, a team with a proven track record of success," said Blair Aiken, Chairman and Founder of Rain Cage Carbon. "This collaboration will enable us to leverage Panamera's expertise and resources to commercialize our innovative carbon conversion and clean energy technologies, creating a significant impact on the environment and driving immense value for our shareholders. We are very excited to bring a lifetime of research and development to market in our quest to solve the rare materials and electricity needs of our country and our neighbors.”

The future is powerful and bright.

Unlike the inefficiencies of wind and solar, our sustainable solutions work both environmentally and economically. Advancements in speed of processing, analytics, and storage capacity will allow Rain Cage’s IP patent protected technology to bring practical, affordable power and products for maximal utilization by everyone.

More to come... .

About Panamera Holdings Corporation

Panamera Holdings Corporation harnesses 90 years of expertise in metal recycling, technology, waste management, and financial expertise. With a strong focus on industry transformation and sustainability, Panamera Holdings Corporation is committed to delivering exceptional returns for its shareholders while making a positive impact on the environment.

About Rain Cage Carbon, Inc.

Through their suite of products, Rain Cage is pioneering new pathways in carbon management with their cutting-edge technology to assist industries in reducing their carbon footprint by transforming captured CO2 into enhanced reusable and repurposed products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws about Panamera Holdings, Rain Cage Carbon, Inc. and the contents of the Letter of intent, including but not limited to all statements about the timing and approvals of the proposed agreements; ability to consummate and finance any transactions, methods of financing; integration of any transactions; future operations or benefits; future capital allocation; future business and financial performance of Panamera Holdings and Rain Cage Carbon, Inc. and the ability to achieve full year financial guidance; future leverage ratio; future share repurchases; and all outcomes of the proposed agreement, including synergies, cost savings, and impact on earnings, cash flow growth, return on capital, shareholder returns, and strength of the balance sheet, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “can,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “guidance,” “target,” “continue,” “sustain,” “synergy,” “on track,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should view these statements with caution and should not place undue reliance on such statements. They are based on the facts and circumstances known to Panamera Holdings and Rain Cage Carbon (as the case may be) as of the date the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those set forth in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, general economic and capital market conditions; global geopolitical conditions, including increased costs, social and commercial disruption, service reductions and other adverse effects on business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; the effects that the announcement or pendency of any transactions may have on Panamera Holdings, Rain Cage Carbon, Inc., their respective business, and their ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and others with whom they do business; inability to obtain required regulatory or government approvals or to obtain such approvals on satisfactory conditions; inability to obtain stockholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions; inability to obtain financing; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the effects that any termination of the definitive agreement may have on Rain Cage Carbon, Inc., or its business; legal proceedings that may be instituted related to the proposed acquisition; significant and unexpected costs, charges or expenses related to the proposed acquisition; failure to successfully integrate the acquisition, realize anticipated synergies or obtain the results anticipated; and other risks and uncertainties described in Panamera Holdings’ and Rain Cage Carbon. Inc.’s filings with the SEC, including Part I, Item 1A of each company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference, and in other documents that Panamera Holdings or Rain Cage Carbon, Inc. file or furnish with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, neither Panamera Holdings nor Rain Cage Carbon, Inc. assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, including financial estimates and forecasts, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or developments or otherwise.

Note to Editor: For more information about Panamera Holdings Corporation, please visit our website at www.panameraholdings.com.