Grimco Thrives Using Cleo Integration Cloud Platform to Drive Business Growth and Efficiency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a successful partnership with Grimco, Inc., a leading provider of signage products and services. This collaboration, now 1.5 years in the making, has supported Grimco's growth as it celebrates its 150-year anniversary in 2025. Through Cleo's supply chain orchestration solutions, Grimco has streamlined operations, improved forecasting, and enhanced customer and vendor relationships.

"Partnering with Cleo and utilizing Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) has been a game-changer for Grimco," said Mark Fowler, IT Infrastructure Manager. "Cleo’s solutions have allowed us to reduce manual entry, streamline EDI processes, and improve the ease of exchanging documents with our customers and vendors. This collaboration has had a tremendous impact on our efficiency and is a key enabler for our continued growth."

Grimco, known for its extensive portfolio in the signage industry, provides a range of products including large format printers, materials, inks, and durable signage for municipal and government projects. Their customer base spans small businesses to large enterprises across the US, Canada, and the UK.

Before adopting Cleo’s solutions, Grimco faced challenges with their previous EDI solution, which was difficult to support and lacked the flexibility needed for business growth. "Our decision to move to Cleo was driven by the need for a secure, cloud-based solution that would allow us to better integrate our systems and streamline data movement," Fowler said. "With Cleo, we’ve achieved easier integration, faster partner onboarding, and a more secure data exchange environment."

As a result of implementing CIC, Grimco has experienced significant improvements in operational efficiency. The company has reduced manual data entry, improved inventory management, and enhanced forecasting accuracy. These benefits have contributed to increased margins and more reliable shipments, ultimately supporting Grimco’s expansion.

Grimco’s growth, including a doubling of their size since 2020, demonstrates the power of Cleo's solutions in supporting business scaling and operational optimization. By leveraging Cleo’s managed services and professional services, Grimco can focus on its core business while ensuring their integration efforts continue to evolve.

"We’ve learned a lot from Cleo," Fowler said. "Their expertise has been invaluable, especially when onboarding new trading partners. We don’t plan to become experts in EDI ourselves – that’s where Cleo’s professional services team comes in to ensure smooth integration while we focus on what matters most: our customers."

“On behalf of Team Cleo I want to congratulate the entire Grimco organization on the amazing milestone of their 150th anniversary,” Cleo President and CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said. “Very few companies attain such amazing success, and as your supply chain orchestration partner, we are truly honored to have contributed to Grimco’s growth and success over the years. Today, and as Cleo Integration Cloud continues to evolve with AI and Automation, and so much more, we’ll be right there with you creating value for you and your customers for many years to come.”

About Grimco, Inc.

Established in 1875, Grimco has grown to be a leading distributor and manufacturer of sign supplies and equipment for the sign and graphics community. With over 70 locations across the United States, Canada, and the UK, Grimco provides essential items and favorite everyday products from trusted brands. Grimco proudly serves the graphics, traffic, electrical, and screen printing industries. To learn more about our business please visit our website.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.