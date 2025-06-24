IAA Announces New Market Alliance in Panama

WESTCHESTER, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), the trusted global partner for insights, services and transaction solutions, today announced that IAA has entered into a new Market Alliance with Moto Leader Group (MLG) International in Panama. MLG International will operate an IAA Auction Center, where their team will provide local services and assistance to buyers seeking to browse, bid on and buy inventory listed at IAA. This agreement strengthens IAA’s customer base in Central America and boosts access to its extensive vehicle inventory for buyers regionally and worldwide.

“We are thrilled to extend IAA’s international reach with a new Market Alliance in Panama,” said Scott Guenther, Senior Vice President, North America Operations at IAA. “MLG International has deep experience in the vehicle import market. This collaboration will enhance the buying experience for customers in Central America and reinforce our commitment to global accessibility and localized service.”

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with IAA and introduce its innovative digital auction platform to the market in Panama,” said Lukasz Dziewulski, Owner of MLG International. “Our team is excited to help customers across Panama and neighboring countries navigate the purchasing process and gain better access to high-quality inventory tailored to their needs.”

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace and trusted provider of value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its global network of auction sites and digital platform, RB Global serves customers worldwide across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, construction, commercial transportation, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company’s end-to-end marketplace solutions include Ritchie Bros., IAA, Rouse Services, SmartEquip and VeriTread. For more information about RB Global, visit www.rbglobal.com.

