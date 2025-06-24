Wrike Launches MCP Server, Empowering Third-party AI Agents With Real-Time Work Management Intelligence

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced the launch of Wrike MCP Server, a breakthrough in enterprise AI connectivity. The new server enables third-party enterprise AI agents – including Anthropic’s Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and custom assistants – to securely access, analyze, and act on live work management data in Wrike, transforming the way humans and virtual agents collaborate across organizations.

This innovative capability leverages the Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard that simplifies and secures context sharing between applications and Large Language Models (LLMs). Wrike’s MCP Server connects Wrike’s industry-leading project, task, and workflow insights directly to the everyday AI assistants that teams already use, eliminating silos and unlocking a new era of seamless, AI-powered productivity.

A new foundation for intelligent, connected work

For years, digital workplace platforms – including Wrike – have promised a “single source of truth” for how work gets done. Yet teams still face silos, disjointed tools, and now, the rise of disconnected AI agents. With Wrike MCP Server, organizations can break through those barriers: AI agents can query Wrike in natural language, retrieve real-time data, and automate or recommend next steps – all backed by Wrike’s industry-leading data model and enterprise-grade security and compliance.

“We’re entering a new chapter of enterprise management, where people and AI must work together across any tool or process,” says Alexey Korotich, Chief Product Officer, Wrike. “Wrike MCP Server isn’t just another integration – it’s a new foundation for intelligent workflows. Now, your AI assistants, like Claude or Microsoft Copilot, have the same project context and work intelligence as your teams, so you can go from idea to outcome faster and more securely than ever.”

Real-world scenarios powered by Wrike MCP

Marketing impact: By linking Wrike with CRM and marketing automation tools and systems via Microsoft Copilot, marketing managers can ask their AI assistant about campaign success rates for key audiences and get actionable answers – no more manual report building or tab-switching.

By linking Wrike with CRM and marketing automation tools and systems via Microsoft Copilot, marketing managers can ask their AI assistant about campaign success rates for key audiences and get actionable answers – no more manual report building or tab-switching. Manufacturing efficiency: A plant operations manager can connect Claude with a Manufacturing Execution System and SAP via Microsoft Copilot and Wrike to instantly identify supply chain issues that may correlate with production downtime – consolidating insights and enabling proactive action in minutes.

A plant operations manager can connect Claude with a Manufacturing Execution System and SAP via Microsoft Copilot and Wrike to instantly identify supply chain issues that may correlate with production downtime – consolidating insights and enabling proactive action in minutes. Product engineers can connect Cursor with Wrike to connect product stories in Wrike with code and create forms in Wrike for beta feedback to enable a seamless early adoption process.

To enable these dynamic scenarios, Wrike MCP Server offers robust capabilities designed to make AI-powered workflows effortless and intuitive.

Natural language access: Ask your AI assistant questions like “What are my active projects?” or “Create a task in the Marketing folder”

Ask your AI assistant questions like “What are my active projects?” or “Create a task in the Marketing folder” Seamless integration: Leverage Wrike MCP Server with major AI Agent platforms, including Microsoft Copilot, Claude Desktop, and 5ive

Leverage Wrike MCP Server with major AI Agent platforms, including Microsoft Copilot, Claude Desktop, and 5ive Real-time data: Access live Wrike data without manual exports or complex API integrations

Access live Wrike data without manual exports or complex API integrations Productivity boost: Manage Wrike tasks without switching context from your AI workflow (e.g., tell your Microsoft Copilot to create a new Teams message to execs and alert them of project risks)

Manage Wrike tasks without switching context from your AI workflow (e.g., tell your Microsoft Copilot to create a new Teams message to execs and alert them of project risks) AI-driven assistance: Get suggestions and automations such as task assignments based on a project’s full context, user roles, and historical data

Security & customer data protection

At Wrike, protecting customer data is a top priority. Wrike provides strict data separation, ensuring that each customer’s information is fully isolated within Wrike’s systems, and enforces rigorous access controls by requiring API keys that represent a Wrike user for every request to the Wrike MCP server. Wrike offers enterprise-grade security through systems that are regularly tested, reviewed, and updated to meet the highest industry standards and address emerging threats. Unique advantages, such as customer-controlled encryption, proven multi-tenant architecture, and industry-leading compliance certifications, position Wrike as the platform of choice for enterprises that refuse to compromise on security in their pursuit of AI-powered productivity. Wrike delivers a robust, secure environment, empowering organizations to harness the power of AI collaboration in the digital age with complete confidence.

“Wrike is in pursuit of breaking down barriers and giving work freedom to flow,” continues Korotich. “With this announcement, we’re helping teams go from ideation to outcomes even faster with AI-powered productivity and decision making that spans both agents and workflows.”

Wrike MCP Server is available today. Customers looking to enable cross-platform, AI-powered work can get started by visiting this page.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.