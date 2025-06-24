The Marriott Vacation Clubs Expands Access for Owners to Thousands of Marriott Hotels

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Marriott Vacation Clubs ™, a portfolio of vacation ownership brands operated by Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), announces an expanded Owner benefit – the ability to use Club Points to directly book stays at thousands of hotels around the globe.

This intuitive technology provides our Owners with simplified access to thousands of Marriott hotels across the globe, elevating their vacation planning experience and unlocking new travel opportunities. Share

Through the introduction of a third-party booking platform powered by a leading global travel technology provider, Abound by Marriott Vacations exchange members now gain access to more than 8,000 hotels worldwide, all within the Marriott family of brands – a substantial increase from the previous selection of hotel inventory available to Owners using Club Points. Members of the Abound by Marriott Vacations exchange program will enjoy a streamlined, user-friendly booking process and expanded options, transforming how they utilize their Club Points to explore Marriott’s extensive hotel network. Owners can learn more about Abound by Marriott Vacations at Explore Timeshare Benefits | The Marriott Vacation Clubs.

"As a company dedicated to creating stress-free vacations and bringing people together, we continually strive to enhance the flexibility and convenience we offer our Owners," said Lori Gustafson, Chief Membership and Commercial Services Officer at Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "This intuitive technology provides our Owners with simplified access to thousands of Marriott hotels across the globe, elevating their vacation planning experience and unlocking new travel opportunities."

The Marriott Vacation Clubs Owners can access the hotel booking website through their online Owner portal, opening the door to an expanded range of travel opportunities and further enriching The Marriott Vacation Clubs experience. Owners enrolled in Abound by Marriott Vacations continue to enjoy access to more than 90 U.S. and international properties across the Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club brands, as well as unique experiences available for points usage, including cruises, guided and culinary tours, safaris, mountain biking adventures, luxury vacation homes, and more. To learn more about The Marriott Vacation Clubs, visit https://themarriottvacationclubs.marriott.com/.

About The Marriott Vacation Clubs™

The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ is a part of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, and is a portfolio of industry leading vacation ownership brands with over 90 properties collectively throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including the Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and Westin® Vacation Club brands. Owners and guests can enjoy year-round access to some of the best vacation destinations with villa-style accommodations. The Marriott Vacation Clubs’ point-based vacation ownership programs provide Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow The Marriott Vacation Clubs on FB/IG: @MarriottVacationClub, @SheratonVacationClub, @WestinVacationClub or TikTok @themarriottvacationclubs.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.