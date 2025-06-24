Retail Data Indicates Surging Demand for Seed Oil Free Certified Products

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seed Oil Free Certified™, the world’s first certification for products made without seed oils, has entered a strategic data partnership with SPINS, the leading provider of data and analytics for the wellness-focused CPG industry. This collaboration provides the first empirical look into a rapidly emerging consumer preference: the growing demand for products made without industrial seed oils.

“Consumers are making increasingly deliberate decisions about the food they buy, supporting brands that are transparent, mission-driven, and aligned with their values,” said Jonathan Rubin, founder and CEO of the Seed Oil Free Alliance. “Seed Oil Free Certification is resonating with today’s values-oriented shopper. We’re seeing strong growth across certified brands, and it’s clear this is a trend to watch as more companies prioritize straightforward, minimally processed ingredients.”

Newly released data from SPINS highlights the surge in demand for Seed Oil Free Certified products during the first quarter of 2025:

+216% average sales growth compared to Q1 2024

compared to Q1 2024 +410% growth over the most recent 12-week period

over the most recent 12-week period Strong performance across both natural retail (+124%) and conventional retail (+225%) channels

These results reflect a shifting marketplace, where shoppers are increasingly seeking transparency in product formulation, particularly around highly processed seed oils. A recent nationwide survey found that 28% of U.S. consumers are actively avoiding seed oils, driven by interest in simpler ingredients, less industrial processing, and greater transparency.

Certification as a Market Growth Driver

Today’s consumers are not just reading labels, they're analyzing them. Ingredient transparency has become a key driver of purchasing behavior, with more shoppers actively seeking products that use traditional cooking fats in place of highly refined seed oils. Third-party certifications that verify ingredient sourcing and processing methods are playing an increasingly important role in building trust on the shelf.

“Displaying the Seed Oil Free Certified Seal on our packaging helps customers identify Daily Crunch as a product aligned with their values,” said Laurel Orley, Co-Founder of Daily Crunch. “We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact it has had on our brand.”

The brands tracked in SPINS’ Q1 2025 analysis all received certification after Q1 2024, suggesting this growth is not simply part of a broader category trend but the direct result of certification’s impact on visibility, formulation clarity, and consumer trust.

Seed Oil Free Certified brands have reported:

Stronger buyer interest driven by oil quality and formulation purity

driven by oil quality and formulation purity Increased shelf velocity from health-conscious, label-reading shoppers

from health-conscious, label-reading shoppers Greater product differentiation in crowded snack and packaged food categories

A full list of Seed Oil Free Certified products can be found at seedoilfreecertified.com.

The Rise of Seed Oils—And the Response

Industrial seed oils such as soybean, canola, sunflower, and corn oil were virtually nonexistent in the American diet at the start of the 20th century. Today, they account for an estimated 20% or more of total daily caloric intake in the U.S., largely due to their use in packaged foods, restaurant meals, snacks, and common cooking oils at home. Originally embraced for their cost and shelf stability, seed oils have more recently come under scrutiny from consumers concerned about industrial refining, high omega-6 content, and the prevalence of highly processed ingredients in modern diets.

In response to this shifting awareness, Seed Oil Free Certified was launched in 2023 to give brands a clear and verifiable way to demonstrate oil quality and formulation integrity. The program has grown rapidly, with dozens of certified brands across snacks, sauces, frozen meals, and pantry staples now displaying the certification seal.

About Seed Oil Free Certified

The Seed Oil Free Alliance is a third-party certifying organization behind the world’s first Seed Oil Free Certified™ Seal for qualifying food and consumer products. The Seed Oil Free Certified Seal guarantees that certified products have undergone auditing and independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. Supporting the Seed Oil Free Alliance in its mission to advance the availability of seed-oil-free food options through trust, transparency, and education is an advisory panel of public health and nutrition experts, led by Dr. Andrew Weil. More information can be found at seedoilfreecertified.com.