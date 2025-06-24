RS2 Collaborates with Visa to Deliver End-to-End Global Payment Processing Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS2, a global provider of payment software and processing solutions, has today announced it will collaborate with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer an end-to-end acceptance infrastructure proposition.

The new collaboration will combine Visa’s front-end authorization services, while RS2’s robust infrastructure powers back-end processing. This powerful combination will enable banks, fintechs, and merchants around the world to access a streamlined, scalable, and secure payment platform.

Early implementations are underway in Europe and Latin America, with growing interest from financial institutions seeking modern, agile solutions to meet the evolving demands of the global payments landscape.

“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in RS2’s international growth journey,” said Radi Abd El Haj, CEO of RS2. “By merging Visa’s world-class authorization capabilities with our flexible back-end technology, we’re providing customers with a seamless solution that’s designed for speed, performance and global expansion.”

The new platform is built on RS2’s API-first, cloud-native architecture, seamlessly integrated with Visa’s value-added services expertise and global network. It enables clients to rapidly launch new capabilities, operate efficiently across currencies, countries, and channels, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements — all within a secure, real-time processing environment.

This collaboration reflects a shared ambition from both Visa and RS2: to simplify the complexities of payments while empowering businesses to grow in today’s digital economy. Together, they are creating a modern foundation for institutions to innovate, compete, and thrive in a rapidly shifting financial ecosystem.

About RS2

RS2 is a leading global provider of payment technology solutions and processing services, offering a unified approach to managing payments across all channels for banks, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organizations, payment service providers, and businesses worldwide. RS2’s platform stands out as a robust cloud-native solution designed for both issuing and acquiring operations. With its advanced orchestration layer seamlessly integrating all aspects of business operations, clients gain access to comprehensive analytics, reporting tools, and reconciliation features. This empowers businesses to effortlessly expand their global footprint through a single integration, while also gaining valuable insights into payment processes and customer behavior, enhancing operational efficiency, increasing conversion rates, and driving profitability. www.RS2.com.