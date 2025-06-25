Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (the “Company”) announces the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

The five (5) candidates nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025, were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Common Shares Votes For Votes Withheld Jamie Levy 90,728,970 57,252 (99.9%) (0.1%) Kerry Knoll 90,733,822 52,400 (99.9%) (0.1%) Stephen Reford 90,732,122 54,100 (99.9%) (0.1%) Phillip Walford 90,627,122 159,100 (99.8%) (0.2%) Rebecca Hudson 90,610,049 176,173 (99.8%) (0.2%) Expand

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.