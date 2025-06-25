-

Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (the “Company”) announces the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

The five (5) candidates nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025, were each elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Common Shares

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jamie Levy

90,728,970

57,252

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

Kerry Knoll

90,733,822

52,400

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

Stephen Reford

90,732,122

54,100

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

Phillip Walford

90,627,122

159,100

(99.8%)

(0.2%)

Rebecca Hudson

90,610,049

176,173

(99.8%)

(0.2%)

Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint RSM Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contacts

For further information please contact:
Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive
Officer
(416) 640-2934 (O)
(416) 567-2440 (M)
jlevy@genmining.com

Industry:

Generation Mining Limited

TSX:GENM
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$genm
Hashtags
#Copper
#criticalminerals
#marathonproject
#mining
#palladium
#platinum

Contacts

For further information please contact:
Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive
Officer
(416) 640-2934 (O)
(416) 567-2440 (M)
jlevy@genmining.com

Social Media Profiles
Generation Mining on Facebook
Generation Mining on LinkedIn
Generation Mining on X
More News From Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Closes $11.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM)(OTCQB: GENMF) ("Generation Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement of $10 million of units of the Company (the “Units”) including the full exercise of the Underwriters’ (as defined below) option, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel Nicolaus Canada...

Province of Ontario identifies Marathon Project as Shovel-Ready Strategic Mineral Project for Investment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) thanks the Province of Ontario for urging the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects, including our Marathon Copper-Palladium Project (the “Marathon Project”), that are critical to building a secure domestic supply chain. In connection with the ongoing dialogue between the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, and other provincial and territorial...

Generation Announces Receipt of Support Letter for up to $200 Million from leading Financial Lender

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution stating its interest to provide up to $200 million in a new long-term credit facility for the Marathon Copper-Palladium Project (the “Marathon Project”), which would be in addition to the senior secured project finance facility to be arranged with the mandated senior lenders. Jamie Levy, Pres...
Back to Newsroom