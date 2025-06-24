Enerqos, an Ameresco Company, Helps Historic Milan Medical Institution Improve Resiliency and Drive Cost Savings Through Energy Efficiency Updates

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced a project at the Istituto Stomatologico Italiano to improve the historic institute’s energy efficiency and install cost-saving, resilient renewable energy technology. Ameresco’s Italian subsidiary, the Milan-based company ENERQOS Energy Solutions S.r.l., leads the project.

Located in the historic center of Milan, the Istituto Stomatologico Italiano (ISI) has been serving the people of Milan and the surrounding community for over a century, since 1909.

The project kicked off in late 2024, with its completion expected at the end of 2025, and took a comprehensive approach to the entire Institute, which is composed of three interconnected buildings with differing construction methods and architectural styles. Each component is being addressed with tailored solutions, culminating in the replacement of the existing curtain walls on the main building with a new high-performance one, and in the installation of a new “double-skin façade system” featuring the alternance of metallic and plant solar screens.

Furthermore, existing HVAC systems will be upgraded across the Institute, and these upgrades will enhance indoor air quality, improve the buildings’ efficiency and provide significant savings to the Institute.

In addition, Enerqos will be installing a solar photovoltaic and battery storage system on the Institute's premises. The solar-plus-storage system is expected to provide reliable, firm power to ISI, so it can continue to meet a high standard of patient care and comfort in the event of power loss. The Institute is expected to save on energy costs by generating renewable energy on site, in addition to savings achieved through energy efficiency upgrades.

The energy efficiency measures will be complemented by the installation of a new external elevator, designed to remove architectural barriers and improve accessibility throughout the facility. The elevator will also provide access to the renovated rooftop area.

Finally, the project will be completed by the reinforcement of the structures that will ensure the seismic adaptation of the historic Institute.

This initiative is part of Ameresco’s broader and expanding European footprint. With operations spanning across the UK and Continental Europe, Ameresco has seen significant growth in the region, driven by demand for resilient, sustainable infrastructure. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions—such as the acquisition of Enerqos—have enabled the company to deliver localized, high-impact solutions that align with Europe’s ambitious climate goals. The ISI project is a prime example of how Ameresco is leveraging its European presence to modernize critical buildings while preserving their historic and cultural value.

“We saw this project as an opportunity to modernize our image and integrate innovative technologies into our facility,” said Dr. Alberto Clivio, President of ISI. “The energy and architectural redevelopment project stemmed from the desire to revitalize a hospital facility that has long been a central part of Milan—both in terms of its location and its functional identity—elevating its historic role in healthcare delivery to new standards of comfort and technological advancement.”

“We are proud to work with the Institute to implement these innovative energy resiliency and efficiency solutions that are as unique as the Institute itself,” said Massimo Fiscaletti, CEO at Enerqos. “Historical preservation and resource efficiency efforts really can go hand in hand, maintaining and improving healthcare institutions like ISI for future generations. We’re particularly proud of the successful turnkey approach delivered by our in-house ZEB – Zero Emission Building business unit—not only in managing the energy efficiency and architectural design and construction, but also in overseeing the entire administrative and tax credit management process, including the coordination of incentive mechanisms, which are crucial in the Italian regulatory context.”

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

To learn more about Enerqos, visit https://enerqos.com/en/.

