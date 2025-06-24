HPE and Commvault Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Deliver Industry-Leading Cyber Resilience Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover 2025 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) and Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to combat the increasing challenges of cyber threats and data loss. Building on a longstanding collaboration across GreenLake cloud and the Commvault Cloud platform, the enhanced partnership deepens technology integration and joint go-to-market to deliver advanced cyber resilience, data protection, and disaster recovery capabilities for enterprise hybrid cloud environments.

In addition to its own robust offerings, Commvault will integrate and offer HPE Zerto Software to support Commvault Cloud customers in managing demanding virtualized on-premises and cloud workloads. Leveraging sophisticated Continuous Data Protection technology, HPE Zerto delivers near-zero recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) ensuring operational resilience. Adding HPE Zerto capabilities to Commvault Cloud gives customers added flexibility to tailor their cyber resilience and disaster recovery strategy to meet the needs of their business.

“The expanded partnership with Commvault underscores our shared commitment to solve the most complex data protection challenges that enterprises face,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager of Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE. “Our combined innovations set a new standard for data resilience, helping customers navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault, added, “This partnership builds on the long history of co-innovation between Commvault and HPE. At a time when data is more valuable and vulnerable than ever, our collaboration is empowering customers to keep their business continuous by advancing their resilience and protection of hybrid workloads.”

The companies are also introducing enhanced integration between the HPE storage and data protection and Commvault Cloud portfolios to safeguard sensitive data, protect against ransomware, and ensure seamless recovery from disruptions. For HPE customers seeking a turnkey cloud-based solution that provides robust protection of hybrid, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads, Commvault Cloud SaaS is an integral part of the joint portfolio that spans from edge-to-cloud and source-to-target.

Addressing Cyber Threats with Enhanced Solutions

Ransomware, AI-driven attacks, and other cyber threats are compelling enterprises to prioritize cyber resilience as a critical component of their data protection strategies. As part of the expanded partnership, HPE and Commvault intend to introduce key joint innovations to neutralize the evolving threat landscape:

Ultra Resilience : The combination of HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 with built-in ransomware detection and snapshot immutability, HPE Cyber Resilience Vault with air-gapped protection, and Commvault Cloud AI-enhanced anomaly detection and threat scanning provides unmatched resilience and peace of mind.

: The combination of HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 with built-in ransomware detection and snapshot immutability, HPE Cyber Resilience Vault with air-gapped protection, and Commvault Cloud AI-enhanced anomaly detection and threat scanning provides unmatched resilience and peace of mind. Fast, Clean Recovery : The integration of HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 featuring data protection accelerator nodes with Commvault Cloud enables enterprises to return to operation safely and rapidly after an incident. It brings together blazing fast storage, typical 20-to-1 data reduction, and the broadest protection across hybrid cloud workloads.

: The integration of HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 featuring data protection accelerator nodes with Commvault Cloud enables enterprises to return to operation safely and rapidly after an incident. It brings together blazing fast storage, typical 20-to-1 data reduction, and the broadest protection across hybrid cloud workloads. Geographic Protection: Commvault Cloud seamlessly orchestrates simultaneous snapshots and local backups for two synchronously replicated HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 arrays, located in different geographical regions. This integration significantly streamlines data protection workflows and delivers unparalleled recoverability for critical enterprise data.

Building on an Established Portfolio

This partnership is based on deep collaboration and innovation to help enterprises modernize their data protection strategies, including integrations with HPE StoreOnce backup appliances and HPE Storage Tape solutions for highly cost-effective, long-term data retention, as well as advanced image-based protection for virtualized environments through HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software.

Together, HPE and Commvault are delivering an expansive suite of solutions that tackle data protection and cyber resilience challenges head-on, at every stage of the enterprise data lifecycle. The expertise of the two companies helps customers minimize risk, modernize infrastructure, and achieve operational continuity in the most complex hybrid and multicloud environments.

