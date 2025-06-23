Lead Bank Taps Prelim to Modernize Digital Onboarding for Consumers and Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prelim, a Silicon Valley-based fintech known for its award-winning omnichannel onboarding solutions, is now working with Lead Bank, a Kansas City-based financial institution, to elevate its digital banking experience.

Lead will deploy Prelim's platform across its client portfolio, replacing its in-branch deposit account opening system and powering its digital applications. This unified onboarding experience will serve everyone from individual consumers and commercial businesses to fintech clients, streamlining account access while maintaining the high touch service Lead is known for. The rollout enhances Lead’s client acquisition channels and introduces robust self-service tools designed to meet the expectations of today’s digitally minded banking clients.

"What impressed us about Lead Bank is their unique position at the intersection of established banking expertise and digital innovation," said Heang Chan, co-founder and CEO of Prelim. "Their approach to client relationships aligns perfectly with our technology philosophy—creating solutions that remove barriers rather than adding complexity. The Midwest has emerged as a significant hub for financial innovation, and Lead Bank's forward-thinking leadership team is proof of why. This partnership will deliver immediate benefits for their clients while providing our team with valuable insights from a bank that truly understands how to balance tradition with transformation."

Under the leadership of CEO Jackie Reses and a management team that includes several former executives from Square Financial Services and Block Inc. (formerly Square Inc.), Lead has undergone a bold transformation to building technology-first, compliant banking infrastructure designed to power the next generation of fintech and embedded finance.

As the expectations for financial services continue to evolve, community banks like Lead Bank are demonstrating that innovation isn't limited to the largest financial institutions in the nation. By working with Prelim, Lead is reinforcing its commitment to meeting clients where they are—whether that's in a branch or through sophisticated digital channels.

Prelim is a leading Silicon Valley fintech company providing omnichannel onboarding solutions for consumer deposit accounts, business deposit accounts, treasury services, and more.

Prelim solutions empower banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing, improving the employee journey by automating internal operations such as reviewing, processing, underwriting, and servicing. Built by banking experts, Prelim's white-labeled platform delivers a better customer experience through process automation for identity verification, issuing services from the core, and more. For more information, please visit www.prelim.com.