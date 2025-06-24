CORRECTING and REPLACING AtoB Partners with Nolan Transportation Group to Power the Beon Rewards Fuel Card

-

AtoB, the leading financial infrastructure platform for the transportation industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) in the launch of the Beon Rewards Fuel Card presented by NTG, a powerful new tool designed to support and reward Beon Rewards Carriers.

The Beon Rewards Fuel Card presented by NTG is powered by AtoB’s industry-leading fuel payments infrastructure, providing fleets with seamless access fuel discounts, enhanced fraud protection, and financial tools to help carriers grow.

“We built AtoB to serve the backbone of the economy – truck drivers and fleet operators,” said Mohan Kumar, Head of Engineering, AtoB. “Our partnership with NTG on the Beon Rewards Fuel Card brings together our shared mission of helping carriers access the tools, savings, and recognition they deserve.”

A Partnership Designed for the Road Ahead

NTG’s Beon Rewards program continues to evolve to meet the needs of its carrier network. The introduction of the Beon Rewards Fuel Card presented by NTG marks a significant step forward – bringing fuel savings and financial tools directly into the hands of carriers. With the Beon Rewards Fuel Card, Beon Rewards carriers now gain access to:

  • Fuel savings averaging $0.45 per gallon, with discounts up to $2.00 per gallon at locations across the country
  • Acceptance at over 99% of U.S. fuel stations, through AtoB’s nationwide discount network
  • Real-time spend controls and fraud protection, powered by telematics and SMS card unlock
  • Tools to build business credit and manage expenses at scale
  • Seamless integration with Beon Rewards platform, enabling rewards tracking and account visibility

The Beon Rewards Fuel Card simplifies operations, supports growth, and expands the value of the Beon ecosystem – reflecting NTG and AtoB’s shared commitment to supporting carriers through innovative, forward-looking solutions.

About NTG

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leading logistics provider, offering a wide range of services including truckload brokerage, third-party logistics and specialized transportation like LTL, expedited and drayage. With an extensive network of over 80,000 carriers serving 14,000+ customers, NTG experts leverage the advanced technology of the Beon Digital Logistics Platform, with a customer-centric approach, to deliver efficient, scalable solutions.

About AtoB

AtoB is on a mission to modernize the payments infrastructure for the transportation industry. By combining fuel cards, spend management, business credit tools, and payroll solutions into a single platform, AtoB helps fleets of all sizes operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and retain drivers. Thousands of fleets rely on AtoB to fuel their growth, including national carriers, regional haulers, and independent operators.

Learn more at www.atob.com.

Industry:

AtoB

