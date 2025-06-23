MetLife and Nayya Expand Access to Upwise via Workday Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today MetLife announced that through a strategic collaboration with Nayya, it is expanding access of Upwise, MetLife’s benefits experience platform, by making it available to employers through Workday Marketplace. This is another critical step in MetLife’s strategy to extend market leadership and its commitment to address the benefits ‘confusion gap’1 prevalent in today’s workforce. Since launching Upwise in 2024, the response has been outstanding, with a majority (64%) of employees stating the platform made their benefits decisions easier.2

Through this strategic collaboration, the benefits experience platform will be available by October 1, 2025, at no additional cost, to Workday Human Capital (HCM) and Workday Benefits customers via Workday Marketplace for employers which have in-force MetLife Accident, Hospital Indemnity, or Critical Illness insurance products or add one of these products to their benefits offering.

“We’re elated that Workday is enabling the scaling of our leading solution to help employers maximize their benefits offerings,” says Bradd Chignoli, executive vice president, Regional Business & Workforce Engagement at MetLife. “The addition of Upwise on Workday Marketplace enables us to tap into this robust ecosystem, efficiently expanding access to the solution and providing seamless integration for our mutual customers.”

“Workday and MetLife are two industry titans and bringing them together marks a powerful shift in how smart organizations approach employee benefits. Nayya is proud to be the connective tissue, helping unify systems, data, and people to deliver a more personalized and effective benefits experience,” said George Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer at Nayya.

This announcement comes on the heels of MetLife’s previously announced strategic relationship with Workday, MetLife as Workday Wellness partner, and speaks to the collective goal to deliver best-in-class benefits experiences and maximize employers’ benefits investment.

For more information about MetLife’s Upwise benefits experience platform, visit: https://www.upwise.com/employers-brokers/.

1MetLife’s 2025 Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study found more than half of all employees (52%) don't fully understand their benefits 2Results from MetLife internal analysis of Upwise user survey conducted October – December 2024, for Upwise customers choosing benefits for the 1/1/25 effective date Expand

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, Workday Ventures, MetLife Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at nayya.com.