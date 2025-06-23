Nissin Foods Holdings Leverages Qlik to Transform Data Integration and Real-Time Decision Making

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today announced that Nissin Foods Holdings, a leading global food industry company, has implemented Qlik as a core component of its newly developed data integration and analytics platform. This solution now enables the company to leverage real-time data from its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, integrated with Snowflake, for smarter and faster decision-making.

Nissin Foods Holdings is focused on building a data-driven management platform to improve operations across the company. Prior to Qlik’s introduction, data from its SAP-based core system was fragmented across multiple platforms, making it difficult to establish a unified solution. Additionally, manual data updates once a day meant the company lacked real-time data, hampering decision-making and adding operational burdens.

With the adoption of Qlik, Nissin Foods Group, a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings, gained the ability to access the most up-to-date data, with real-time data integration directly linked to Snowflake. This eliminated the need for manual data downloads, vastly improving data utilization and speeding up decision-making processes.

In the logistics and sales departments, AI-powered automation has made it possible to track critical data, such as shipments and sales, and alert staff of anomalies and other decision-critical information in real time. Qlik is expected to help Nissin Foods Group to operate more efficiently across its various business domains.

Toshihiro Narita, Executive Officer and CIO (Group Information Officer) of Nissin Foods Holdings, said, “We are genuinely committed to building a data-driven culture without relying too much on the strength of our brand. Our goal is to make Nissin Foods Group a company that thinks, communicates and makes decisions based on data. Integrating our ERP system into a single data platform is essential, and Qlik is at the core and the game-changer for us. We have high expectations for its impact on supply chain management, sales and overall business decisions. Moving forward, we plan to further leverage Qlik’s technology and expertise to harness our employees' knowledge as AI-ready data.”

Maurizio Garavello, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Qlik, added, “Data quality—reliability, freshness, and diversity—is essential for making optimal business decisions. We’re excited to support Nissin Food Holdings for wide and real-time data integration efforts and look forward to furthering its digital transformation as it expands the platform across the organization.”

About Nissin

As a pioneer in instant noodles, Nissin have revolutionized global food culture through innovative food creations, including the world's first instant noodles “Chicken Ramen”, launched in 1958, and the world's first cup noodles, “Cup Noodles”, introduced in 1971. Centered on instant noodles, cultivates top brands across a wide range of categories, including chilled foods, frozen foods, confectionery and beverages. Products tailored to the culinary cultures and taste preferences of each country are produced in 34 factories across 21 countries and regions worldwide, with the aim of strengthening its global brand and enhancing its presence in each region. In recent years, Nissin has also focused on new businesses such as optimized nutritional foods, leveraging marketing and innovation to provide diverse food solutions.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

