StorMagic Introduces Bundled On-Site HCI Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover 2025 – StorMagic®, simplifying on-site virtualization, today announced at HPE Discover the immediate availability of its new, integrated solution through a virtual OEM (V-OEM) collaboration with HPE. Customers with decentralized business applications and data can easily size, order and receive integrated, purpose-built hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions designed for simplicity, reliability, high availability (HA) and affordability, and designed around customer compute and storage capacity requirements.

The integrated HPE-certified solution is built on the HPE ProLiant Compute DL145 Gen11 server – a quieter, more resilient and compact edge computing server for diverse industry environments. The solution includes HPE iLO silicon root of trust, HPE Compute Ops Management, and features an AMD EPYC 8004 Series processor that combines with StorMagic SvHCI to deliver a total HCI solution designed for retailers.

“StorMagic is thrilled to extend our longstanding collaboration with HPE by offering tested, integrated solutions that are simple for customers to size, purchase and deploy,” said Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic. “As an HPE V-OEM participant, the agreement allows us to deliver a differentiated offering that enables our channel partners to capture significant VMware migration market share and helps customers mitigate uncertainty in today’s global economic environment with a proven solution from technology vendors that customers trust.”

This integrated solution helps retailers meet small, medium and large decentralized workloads.

“HPE is committed to delivering reliable HCI solutions to customers who value faster time-to-production and lower total cost of ownership,” said Phil Cutrone, senior vice president and general manager, OEM, Service Providers and Telco, at HPE. “Our long-standing relationship with StorMagic, now amplified through their participation in HPE V-OEM, will enable our joint customers to better customize server configurations to meet business needs.”

The integrated solutions are the most cost-effective and reliable full-stack HCI infrastructure for on-site applications and data on the market. Ideal for customers with one to thousands of locations, including retailers, manufacturing plants and healthcare organizations. Customers simply build the configuration, place an order, schedule shipment directly to each site and deploy the servers into production. The solutions are available to be quoted today through HPE’s global network of authorized distributors.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145, powered by AMD, is a differentiated server, purpose-built for retailers of all sizes,” said Derek Dicker, vice president Server Business Unit, AMD. “Bundling StorMagic SvHCI delivers a total HCI solution that is affordable, high-performant and reliable.”

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is simplifying on-site virtualization. We help organizations of all types and sizes use, protect and manage their business-critical applications and data at and near the edge. Our solutions are easy to implement and maintain, and eliminate downtime to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic’s solutions are simple, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

