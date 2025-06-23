Financial Center First Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI to Transform Lending and Advance Inclusive Banking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit underwriting, today announced that Financial Center First Credit Union (Financial Center), based in Indianapolis, IN, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access for its member community. By adopting Scienaptic’s AI-powered, regulatory-compliant technology, Financial Center aims to make faster, smarter lending decisions, streamline credit processes, and extend lending to underserved members.

Founded more than 70 years ago to serve military personnel and civilians at Fort Benjamin Harrison Base, Financial Center has grown from 227 loans and $29,000 in deposits to managing $940 million in assets today. The credit union now serves over 60,000 members across greater Indianapolis, Kokomo, Muncie, and beyond, offering inclusive banking services and free financial wellness resources to a broad and diverse community.

"At Financial Center, helping our members move forward in life has always been at the heart of what we do," said Carl Britton, Senior Vice President, Internal Operations & Chief Lending Officer at Financial Center. "As we continue to grow and serve an increasingly diverse membership, adopting AI-driven decisioning through our partnership with Scienaptic will help us deliver faster, fairer credit experiences. Their platform will help us create efficiencies, leverage more data to better assess risk, and create a lending process that is not only smarter but truly aligned with our mission of inclusive banking and lifelong financial wellness."

"We’re excited to welcome Financial Center to the Scienaptic client community," said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "It’s an honor to support their vision by bringing AI-powered decisioning that increases efficiency, reduces bias, and empowers underwriters with deeper insights. Together, we’re helping make credit decisions faster, more consistent, and more human, so Financial Center First can keep focusing on what matters most - their members."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

About Financial Center

At Financial Center, over 60,000 members are in pursuit of healthier, more vibrant financial lives. Our Credit Union manages $940 million in assets for a diverse community of members in greater Indianapolis, Kokomo and Muncie, Indiana - and beyond. We’re known for providing inclusive banking services, free financial wellness resources, and the people and products to create momentum for whatever’s ahead. Our team of nearly 200 employees are expert coaches and mentors for members – helping them discover new possibilities and chase down their next financial milestones.

For more information, visit fcfcu.com