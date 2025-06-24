Axcelead DDP and Superluminal Announce the Intent to Collaborate on Drug Discovery Targeting Specific Molecular Mechanisms, continuing a productive relationship

FUJISAWA, Japan & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (Axcelead DDP) and Superluminal Medicines, Inc. (Superluminal) announced the intention to collaborate on drug discovery targeting specific molecular mechanisms associated with challenging biological targets.

The two companies have built a strong relationship through prior collaborations. Axcelead DDP provided high-quality in vivo pharmacological evaluations of proprietary compounds developed by Superluminal using its unique predict-design-test architecture. In addition, the two companies collaborated on predictive ADME modeling, resulting in models that both companies can use as needed for their respective business purposes. Building on this foundation, the new project will combine Axcelead DDP’s comprehensive drug discovery platform, including its pharma-originated research data, rich experienced medicinal chemistry, and in vitro/in vivo pharmacology, with Superluminal’s cutting-edge computational, AI/ML, and structure-based drug design capabilities.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative small-molecule therapeutics by jointly addressing multiple defined molecular targets with high unmet medical needs.

“At Axcelead DDP, we have advanced our drug discovery platform, originally inherited from a top-tier pharmaceutical company, mainly through our own research, while strategically collaborating with external partners,” said Kengo Okada, Ph.D., Representative Director and CEO of Axcelead DDP. “By applying this platform to support and accelerate Superluminal’s drug discovery efforts targeting multiple mechanisms, we aim to contribute to the advancement of their pipeline and help address areas of high therapeutic demand. Our vision is to remain the drug discovery solution provider of choice for a diverse range of innovation-driven partners.”

Cony D’Cruz, CEO of Superluminal, added, “We are pleased with our partnership with Axcelead DDP. We appreciate the deep pharma experience and broad range of capabilities that enable Axcelead DDP to provide comprehensive drug discovery support to companies such as Superluminal.”

About Axcelead DDP

Axcelead DDP is Japan’s first drug discovery solution provider, established in July 2017 by inheriting the drug discovery platform from Takeda Pharmaceutical. Screening, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology/biology, DMPK, and safety research functions with original compound library and large drug discovery database are integrated into one center with a state-of-the-art research base. Together with experienced drug discovery scientists, Axcelead DDP creates high-quality drug candidates rapidly. By leveraging these strengths, Axcelead DDP provides solutions to various challenges faced in the process, from exploratory research to clinical trials in drug discovery. For more information, please visit https://axcelead-us.com/

About Superluminal

Superluminal’s platform creates candidate-ready compounds with unprecedented speed using a comprehensive combination of deep biology and chemistry expertise, machine learning, and proprietary big data infrastructure. The predict-design-test architecture accurately models protein shapes and designs highly selective compounds to target the precise structural change for therapeutic effect. Its discovery engine is powered by an industry-leading, pharmacokinetic and toxicology in silico prediction capability. The company’s proprietary pipeline validates its platform with initial programs focused on high-value GPCR targets. Based in Boston, the company is backed by a strong network of investors, including RA Capital, Insight Partners, NVIDIA, Catalio Capital, Eli Lilly and Company, and Gaingels. For more, visit www.superluminalrx.com.