Vitality unleashes Stanley the dachshund in the US following UK success

Vitality, a global leader in engagement and behavior change, has today announced the US debut of brand mascot, Stanley the dachshund, as part of a bold new marketing strategy, signaling its focus on brand awareness and redefining how people engage with their health across the US.

Stanley, who first captured hearts in the UK ten years ago, embodies Vitality’s brand and core purpose of making people healthier, both to make health more accessible and relatable. Stanley now leads the way, showing that anyone - even the most hesitant - can embrace a healthier, more active life.

Stanley’s arrival marks a pivotal moment in Vitality’s global growth and its mission to transform how everyone engages with their health. He will spearhead the company’s new US strapline: “Health’s Best Friend”—a message that positions Vitality as a trusted partner in preventive care, helping people lead healthier lives every day.

Vitality is an AI powered digital health solution in the US, that partners with businesses and health plans to improve the health of their members and provide better clinical outcomes. By combining behavioral science with data-driven insights, Vitality empowers individuals and organizations to take meaningful steps toward better health, whether supporting employers or health plans, Vitality delivers measurable results that enhance wellbeing, reduce risk, and drive long-term value.

The Vitality program is available to employers, supporting them to boost productivity, retention, and engagement, and for health plans, helping engage members, close care gaps, reduce costs, and create loyalty. Stanley will now play a central role in bringing this vision to life.

Keith Kropman, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Vitality said: “Stanley perfectly captures the spirit of Vitality: full of energy, optimism, and showing us how easy it is to take small steps every day for better health. We are thrilled to introduce Stanley to the US and position him within all our marketing, bringing to life the essence of our brand.

“At Vitality, we know better health is something for us all. Our science-led approach is designed to create meaningful change by helping people build healthier habits and achieve measurable, lasting results.”

The launch of Stanley in the US is supported by an integrated marketing campaign across LinkedIn, the Financial Times, Health Payer Specialist, Fierce Network, including a 30-second hero advertisement featuring Stanley. For high resolution images of Stanley, here is a downloadable link.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 35 million people in 41 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com.