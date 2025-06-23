Nitrogen, Advyzon Partner for Integrated Portfolio Analytics, Portfolio Management & CRM

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen, the leading developer of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and planning software for advisors, and Advyzon, a comprehensive technology platform and portfolio management solution for financial advisors and investment managers, today announced an expanded integration and sales partnership that delivers the most comprehensive, bi-directional integration between a risk analytics solution and a portfolio management system, redefining advisor efficiency and client service.

Advyzon and Nitrogen users now benefit from workflow enhancements that eliminate manual processes and reduce friction. The collaboration includes four key features that enable a seamless, scalable experience:

Real-Time Portfolio Syncing: Advisors can import Advyzon's accounts and holdings data directly into Nitrogen. This real-time sync eliminates duplicate data entry, enhances accuracy, and enables faster, more efficient portfolio construction.

Embedded Investment Risk Scoring in Advyzon: Risk Numbers® generated in Nitrogen now appear natively within Advyzon's interface, giving advisors instant access to clients' risk alignment data alongside performance metrics, without leaving the platform.

Integrated Model Management from AIM: Newly released capabilities allow Nitrogen to pull in investment models from Advyzon Investment Management (AIM), including custom firm-built models and marketplace options. These models can be applied directly to proposals within Nitrogen, streamlining portfolio creation.

Nitrogen Report Generation in Advyzon: Advisors can now run Nitrogen's visually rich, client-ready reports directly from the Advyzon platform, simplifying meeting prep and client communications.

Together, these integration points establish a fully unified data environment, helping advisory firms operate more efficiently, communicate more clearly, and scale more effectively.

“This deeper integration represents a fundamental shift in how advisory firms can approach portfolio management and client relationships, and this is a great example of working closely with an integration partner to enhance the user experience as our respective capabilities evolve – versus allocating resources to simply add more integration partners,” said John Mackowiak, Chief Revenue Officer of Advyzon. “Rather than forcing advisors to juggle multiple disconnected systems, we're delivering a unified experience that seamlessly weaves together comprehensive risk assessment, strategic portfolio construction, and transparent client communication.”

“Boutique RIAs are searching for a platform that brings together risk analytics, research, proposals, portfolio management and CRM,” said Craig Clark, Chief Growth Officer at Nitrogen. “This partnership fuses Nitrogen’s legendary risk alignment, research and proposal-generation tools with Advyzon’s specialized RIA portfolio management capabilities, giving advisors the tools they need to grow, communicate with impact, and scale effortlessly. We are already deploying the combined platform to joint customers.”

This collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and advisor success, and cements the Nitrogen and Advyzon partnership as the most robust, advisor-centric solution in the wealthtech ecosystem.

“I’ve been highly impressed with the research and analysis capabilities of Nitrogen,” added Mackowiak. “The Advyzon and Nitrogen pairing provides the total package for orphaned Morningstar Office users that are looking to transition easily and efficiently in light of the announcement that Morningstar will be retiring Office in early 2026.”

Advyzon and Nitrogen will be celebrating their partnership by hosting a VIP Reception during the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, taking place the evening of Wednesday, June 25th. Industry press and select VIPs are invited to attend – if interested, please email Events@NitrogenWealth.com.

In addition, Nitrogen and Advyzon will cohost a webcast on Tuesday, July 15th at 3pm CT, where the two firms will delve into how advisors can most effectively utilize these new features. To learn more and register for the webinar, please click here.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a unified wealth management platform built on modern, open and scalable architecture for financial advisors, wealth management firms, broker-dealers, and family offices. Founded by CEO Hailin Li, Ph.D., CFA®, Advyzon integrates portfolio management, performance reporting, trading, CRM, billing, and document storage within a single source platform, as well as investment solutions through Advyzon Investment Management (AIM). With 50% of its team dedicated to engineering and product development, Advyzon focuses on continuous innovation based on user feedback and industry needs. Advyzon serves various segments of the financial services industry through specialized solutions, including Advyzon Core for RIAs, Advyzon Enterprise for larger institutions, and Auria for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit www.Advyzon.com and www.AdvyzonIM.com.

