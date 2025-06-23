KW Pioneer Valley Joins Paintzen Partner Program

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paintzen, Powered by Arch Painting, today welcomed KW Pioneer Valley to the Paintzen Partner Program. As a program member, KW Pioneer Valley enjoys access to the Paintzen platform, which enables its agents to price and book residential painting projects in less than five minutes. This is a huge competitive advantage in the fast-paced residential real estate market, where homeowners are looking to present a property in top condition for listing and sale and sometimes need to make improvements at a moment’s notice. KW Pioneer Valley is integrating Paintzen as a white label platform available to all of its agents and customers.

Paintzen is a technology-enabled pricing and contracting platform owned by Arch Painting, the region’s leading paint services contracting company. Arch Painting, which was founded in 1997, annually paints nearly 10,000 properties across New England and the United States. Part of the company’s unique value is rooted in its use of technology to better price, access talent and service customers in today’s digitally driven economy.

Known for leveraging the latest technology to stay ahead of the competition, KW Pioneer Valley believes in the power of collaboration and community. Its team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals is committed to providing unparalleled support and guidance to its agents. Leaning into technology solutions, like Paintzen, where agents are able to quickly schedule and manage necessary painting projects to help sellers get their houses ready for the market, puts KW Pioneer Valley at the leading edge of customer service. From Longmeadow to Westfield and Northampton, KW Pioneer Valley services the entire Pioneer Valley region and has built a reputation for delivering measurable results.

The residential real estate industry, with its fast timelines and high expectations, is exactly the kind of industry that can benefit from Paintzen’s unique offer. With a few swift keystrokes on a laptop or mobile phone, users can detail the kind of work they need done and receive pricing information for interior paint projects in five minutes. Paintzen then matches the user with a crew that can be on site and painting in as few as five days, before competitors have even provided an estimate. Exterior painting requests generate a same-day telephone call followed by equally rapid pricing and deployment.

“First impressions matter when selling a house – and fresh paint is like giving your property a facelift,” said Sharyn Jones, Team Leader of KW Pioneer Valley. “Our commitment to our clients is one of maximizing their property’s value. Being able to offer our clients easy, digital access to trusted painting services who are known for their ability to get crews on site within days, is in line with that promise.” Arch Painting research shows that nearly 50 percent of millennials and Xers prefer a technology platform for pricing and booking home improvement services.

“When it is time to put a house up for sale, the to-do list can feel endless. Paintzen’s easy, digital access to painting services helps remove barriers and complete that checklist – especially since we can have painters at your property within 5 days,” said Rich Kilgannon, President & CEO of Arch Painting. “Agents at KW Pioneer Valley will have a competitive advantage in the market by offering their clients Paintzen’s automated home painting services. We welcome KW Pioneer Valley to the Paintzen Partnership program and look forward to working together to beautify homes in the Pioneer Valley region.”

About Paintzen, Powered by Arch

Paintzen was founded in 2013 as a consumer-facing, on-demand booking tool to help homeowners and renters easily find qualified professionals to paint their interiors. Since then, the service has expanded to become a go-to resource for consumers and designers. Under Arch, Paintzen now combines the power of technology and painting services in one convenient platform. With a few swift keystrokes, customers can use the technology interface for automated pricing, booking and painting delivery. In a world where time is precious and people increasingly rely on technology-enabled solutions for convenience and access, Paintzen fundamentally changes the contracting and delivery process, allowing users to seamlessly access a dedicated project coordinator and an experienced painting crew, backed by Arch, a 27-year-old, premiere painting brand. Learn more about Paintzen at www.paintzen.com.