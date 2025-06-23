CI&T and Natura Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Make the Digital Environment More Inclusive and Efficient for up to 1.8 Million Consultants

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following last month’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day, CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a tech-business specialist, reinforced the role of AI as an ally of accessibility and celebrated its partnership with Natura, Brazil’s largest multinational cosmetics company, in building a more inclusive digital environment for people with disabilities.

Focusing on diversity and enhancing user experience, the initiative has positively impacted 1.8 million Natura and Avon Beauty Consultants, offering more intuitive, accessible journeys tailored to the varying navigation needs of these partners. Over 60 product, technology, and design experts from Natura and CI&T collaborated in the creation of an inclusive and lasting digital transformation, where it is possible to adapt and identify new needs over time.

For CI&T, AI allows for the identification of less obvious barriers, real-time suggestions for improvements, and the automation of recurring checks on digital platforms. CI&T employees with disabilities directly participated in the creation and validation of interfaces.

“Involving individuals with disabilities in development is not just a matter of representation—it is what makes the initiative more practical and connected to the reality of its users. These experiences guide more empathetic and effective solutions. This is undoubtedly a great example of using artificial intelligence in favor of human needs,” says Cinthia Oliveira, global head of ESG at CI&T.

The work has evolved based on three main fronts: technical diagnosis, active participation of people with disabilities, and continuous training of teams. On the technical side, tools like CI&T Flow, CI&T’s proprietary GenAI platform, utilize AI to assess digital interfaces according to the international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and broader A11Y best practices, Additionally, empathy workshops and training for leadership and design teams contribute to strengthening a more conscious and sensitive culture towards diversity.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T’s proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. Operating globally with over 7,400 professionals across 10 countries, CI&T delivers cutting-edge solutions to drive success for its clients.