HSBC Experts Share Strategies for Managing Art as an Alternative Asset Class

HSBC Private Banking Hosts “Artfully Investing: An Art Market Update and Private Planning Discussion” at the renowned Berry Campbell Gallery

HSBC Artfully Investing event at the Berry Campbell Gallery in New York City.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSBC Private Banking’s Women’s Committee welcomed an exclusive group of clients and industry leaders for Artfully Investing, a discussion exploring the intersection of art, wealth planning, and legacy building. Hosted in the vibrant setting of Berry Campbell Gallery in Chelsea, Manhattan, the event brought together a distinguished panel of experts to discuss the evolving art market, collection strategy, and critical planning issues for sophisticated collectors.

Moderated by Carly Doshi, Head of Wealth Planning and Advisory at HSBC, the panel featured insights from Christine Berry, Co-Founder of the Berry Campbell Gallery; Gabrielle Segal, Founder of GS Art Concierge; and Ron Fiamma, President and Co-Founder of Treadwell. Together, the panel addressed topics ranging from art valuation and estate planning to insurance and emotional investment in collecting.

“We want collectors, both new and experienced, to think through how their collections fit into their broader financial and estate-planning strategy,” said Doshi. “Our aim is to bring together clients, colleagues, and friends for meaningful conversations about enhancing personal wealth and legacy.”

Against the backdrop of a new solo exhibition by surrealist painter Lucia Wilcox, the conversation emphasized not just financial best practices, but also the social and emotional dimensions of collecting. The gallery, co-founded by Christine Berry and Martha Campbell, has made a name for itself by championing historically overlooked artists, particularly women working in postwar and contemporary movements.

Panel Highlights:

  • Carly Doshi underscored the importance of integrating art holdings into a holistic wealth plan—including estate tax strategy, insurance, and collaboration with financial professionals.
  • Gabrielle Segal encouraged collectors to maintain “financial hygiene,” stressing the importance of regular appraisals, insurance updates, and understanding motivations behind collecting.
  • Ron Fiamma addressed emerging risks and trends, including climate-related threats to physical assets and the growing use of art as collateral in sophisticated planning strategies.
  • Christine Berry shared the gallery’s mission to rewrite art history by spotlighting underrepresented voices, while also educating collectors on tax implications and the role of professional appraisers.

Berry Campbell Gallery, a woman-founded institution that has expanded since its inception in 2013, hosted the event. With a growing reputation for discovering and re-contextualizing overlooked artists, the gallery continues to make waves in the international art world.

HSBC’s Artfully Investing series reflects the bank’s commitment to empowering clients with the knowledge and tools to protect and grow their collections—not only as valuable assets but as lasting legacies.

