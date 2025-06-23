Motivus Partners with Aquila Clouds to Deliver Advanced FinOps Solutions to Enterprise Clients

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motivus is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Aquila Clouds, a leading cloud and AI financial management platform provider, to deliver comprehensive FinOps assessments that enable enterprises to optimize cloud costs while maintaining performance excellence.

This partnership with Aquila Clouds represents a natural extension of our commitment to helping clients maximize their cloud investments through intelligent financial management. Share

This partnership combines Motivus’s deep expertise in AI, data, cloud, and enterprise software solutions with Aquila Clouds’ advanced FinOps platform, which provides real-time observability, AI-enabled automation, and policy-driven governance for cloud financial management.

The collaboration will enable joint clients to establish robust FinOps practices that bring financial accountability to various cloud spending models. Through Aquila Clouds’ platform capabilities—including cost optimization recommendations, ML-based forecasting, and automated budget controls—organizations can achieve savings ranging from 25 to 75% of total cloud spend.

“This partnership with Aquila Clouds represents a natural extension of our commitment to helping clients maximize their cloud investments through intelligent financial management,” said Facundo Tomaselli, CTO of Motivus. “By combining our technical expertise in cloud transformation with Aquila’s proven FinOps platform, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that drive both operational efficiency and cost optimization for our Fortune 1000 clients.”

The partnership addresses the growing need for sophisticated FinOps capabilities as organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies and modern workloads including Kubernetes and Databricks.

Aquila Clouds’ platform provides comprehensive cost analysis across all cloud services while enabling self-service capabilities that allow FinOps practitioners to manage significantly larger cloud footprints.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Motivus. Their deep expertise in cloud transformation makes them an ideal partner as we help organizations advance their FinOps journey,” said Desmond Chan, Co-founder and CPO of Aquila Clouds. “To succeed in the cloud, businesses need both technical excellence and financial discipline. This partnership brings those capabilities together for our mutual clients.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Integration of advanced FinOps capabilities into Motivus’s cloud transformation services

Enhanced visibility and control over cloud costs and performance metrics

Streamlined chargeback and billing operations for federated organizations

Automated policy enforcement and compliance management

AI/ML-powered cost forecasting and optimization recommendations

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to enabling digital transformation while maintaining strict cost and performance controls, helping organizations make informed business trade-offs between speed, cost, and quality.

About Motivus

Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI-enabled transformation services dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues, and reduce costs.

With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.motivus.com

About Aquila Clouds

Aquila Clouds is a cloud and AI financial management platform that enables managed service providers, cloud resellers, and enterprises to improve cost observability, optimize spend, automate billing, and boost cloud and AI workload performance. Powered by advanced analytics and AI/ML, its FinOps and BillOps solutions help organizations plan budgets, monitor usage, and streamline operations. Customers typically achieve over 20% in cloud cost savings and reduce billing operation time by up to 82%.

Learn more at www.aquilaclouds.com.