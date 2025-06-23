-

Juicy Couture Expands Beauty Offerings with Centric Brands Partnership

New collection of cruelty-free Juicy Couture beauty and bath products to launch across U.S. and Canada

original Juicy Couture 4 piece Bath and Body Set; body wash and body lotion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juicy Couture is expanding its footprint in the beauty category with a new line of cruelty-free hair, bath, nail and cosmetic products through a licensing partnership with Centric Brands (the “Company”) and Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the owner of Juicy Couture. Through its beauty division, Centric will design, manufacture and distribute the product assortment.

Juicy Couture introduces its bold, trendsetting vision to a new generation of beauty enthusiasts

“We are thrilled to join forces with Juicy Couture to expand the brand’s reach. Our shared passion for excellence and creativity will bring consumers a fresh and diverse selection of beauty and bath products that reflect the latest trends in the industry,” said Alex Fogelson, EVP, Division Head, Beauty, Centric Brands.

The launch builds on Juicy Couture’s longstanding connection to beauty and follows the brand’s continued success in fragrance, which has remained a consistent best seller in the global market for nearly two decades. With this new line, Juicy Couture introduces its bold, trendsetting vision to a new generation of beauty enthusiasts.

“Beauty has always been part of Juicy’s DNA,” said Christina Martin Pieper, EVP, Lifestyle at Authentic. “From the signature scents that defined an era to the glamorous, expressive world Juicy Couture created in fashion and beyond, adding beauty and bath to our strong fragrance business allows us to deliver a full lifestyle experience for our consumers. We’re proud to expand our longstanding partnership with Centric Brands, whose expertise and vision continue to help bring our brands to life in exciting new ways.”

The collection is available at select retailers and online in the US and Canada.

About Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is the world’s leading owner of sports, lifestyle and entertainment intellectual property. It acquires and owns iconic brands, repositions them for long-term growth and partners with top-tier operators to scale globally, all while delivering bold storytelling and marketing that brings each brand to life.

Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 29,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic’s portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com.
Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

About Centric Brands LLC.
Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, IZOD® and Joe’s Jeans® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, Game 7®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Avirex®, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, and Taste Beauty® and operates joint venture brands, Favorite Daughter, Jennifer Fisher, and Preston Lane. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

