Informa TechTarget and Salesloft Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Customers Grow Revenue Through Precise, Data-Driven Prospecting

NEWTON, Mass. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. ("Informa TechTarget") (Nasdaq: TTGT), global growth accelerator and leading provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, and Salesloft, a leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced a partnership and integration designed to help mutual customers build and accelerate pipeline by efficiently identifying and effectively engaging prospects in an active buying journey.

“While 85% of BDRs are laser-focused on outbound prospecting, many of them waste precious cycles pursuing cold contacts who aren’t ready to buy. We help reps hit their pipeline targets by identifying buyers who are actively researching relevant solutions through their membership to our trusted editorial communities,” said Jillian Coffin, Senior Vice President of Customer Enablement and Strategy, Informa TechTarget. “By automatically delivering these active, permissioned contacts into topically aligned Salesloft cadences, we help sellers engage the right people with the right message at the right time so they can convert more interest into opportunity.”

The new integration empowers sales teams to:

Streamline workflows between Informa TechTarget and Salesloft to maximize sales efficiency

Easily add Active Prospects from Informa TechTarget’s Priority Engine intent data platform directly into relevant Salesloft cadences in seconds

Automatically push Active Prospects to topically aligned Salesloft cadences each week

"The combination of Informa TechTarget’s active, permissioned contacts with Salesloft’s engagement capabilities gives sales teams a meaningful advantage," said Lesley Renna, SVP of Alliances and Ecosystem at Salesloft. "This integration helps our joint customers drive higher productivity and conversion rates by automatically adding prospects in an active buying cycle to Salesloft Cadences tailored to the topics that matter most to them."

Key benefits of this strategic partnership include:

Precision targeting: Customers can leverage Informa TechTarget's person-level intent data to confidently focus sellers on in-market buyers and buying groups in their territory or ABM targets.

Accelerated engagement: Informa TechTarget constantly monitors for new individuals beginning their research journey and automatically delivers these permissioned buyers to Salesloft, drastically reducing the time between intent signals and sales outreach.

Higher conversion: With Informa TechTarget, sellers get visibility into the needs, pain points, and current topics of interest for each individual buyer so they can better personalize across every touchpoint, which helps them book more meetings and have meaningful conversations that convert.

“The Add to SEP feature integration between Priority Engine and Salesloft is impressively intuitive. I love how new additions appear right at the top in Salesloft,” said Theresa Woodiel, Director, ABM & Integrated Marketing at Deep Instinct. “The seamless workflow means our reps can instantly see and engage with their newest priority contacts. It's exactly the kind of straightforward, efficient solution our team needs.”

The Informa TechTarget-Salesloft integration is available now to current Priority Engine Sales subscribers at no additional cost. Customers must have both a Priority Engine Sales subscription and a Salesloft license to utilize the integration. To learn more, click here.

