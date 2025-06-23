Domo and Burbio to Launch AI-Powered K-12 Education Data Intelligence Tool

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI and data products company Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced its partnership with K-12 education data intelligence platform provider, Burbio. Burbio leverages Domo’s award-winning embedded analytics solution, Domo Everywhere, to embed analytics and integrate Domo dashboards directly into its data intelligence platform, adding AI-powered tools that quickly deliver contextual insights for school district initiatives and discussions.

"Working alongside Burbio offers insightful data products that help partner organizations find greater efficiencies in K-12 spending and operations.” - RJ Tracy, Chief Revenue Officer at Domo Share

Burbio measures K-12 spending, policies, and operational data to provide insights for suppliers, policy makers, investors, researchers, and advocacy groups to better understand the K-12 market down to the school district level. Burbio entered the K-12 market in July 2020, launching the Burbio School Opening Tracker, which became the authority on K-12 learning modalities, measuring whether schools were open for in-person learning every day, only a few days a week (hybrid), or not at all (virtual) during COVID-19.

With Domo Everywhere, Burbio creates a series of dashboards that serve as a single source of truth and curates actionable information from millions of pages of unstructured school district documents such as school board meeting minutes, strategic plans, state grants, staff turnover, district spending details, budgets, and more. Burbio’s advanced AI enables customers to ask questions and receive contextual insights at scale — for virtually any question.

“Burbio has pioneered gathering and analyzing hard-to-find industry information and organizing for customers to act on,” said Burbio co-founder Julie Roche. “Domo’s intuitive, flexible, and dynamic service allows us to deliver the data in an easily digestible manner to customers so they can integrate into their sales and marketing workflows. Burbio works with customers across infrastructure, technology, STEM, security, tutoring, curriculum, staffing, and more, and the reception of our client base to the Domo platform has been terrific.”

By using Domo’s powerful embedded analytics capabilities through Domo Everywhere, Burbio enables education stakeholders to:

Map and visualize district-level purchase intent signals across the country

Identify districts considering specific initiatives like program expansions, curriculum changes, or infrastructure projects

Analyze vendor market penetration and competitive dynamics

Receive automated alerts on emerging opportunities from funding sources to district leadership changes to relevant mentions in district documents

Monitor broader policy developments, including federal funding impacts

"Working alongside Burbio offers insightful data products that help partner organizations find greater efficiencies in K-12 spending and operations,” said RJ Tracy, Chief Revenue Officer at Domo. “Our work with Burbio is a great example of taking a historically challenging space for analytics, due to the fragmented and unstructured nature of data, and using the power of AI to create a powerful intelligence tool that delivers immediate, actionable insights.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Burbio are partnering with Domo to build AI and data products that generate measurable business value, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Burbio

Burbio is a K-12 business intelligence service that delivers critical insights for industry supplier and stakeholders. Datasets include school board meeting minutes, strategic plans, state grants, checkbook registers, ESSER III plans, district budgets, district staffing turnover tracking, and more. The information is delivered through a district profile that presents relevant information at the district level as well as through market-level reporting highlighting important trends. Burbio utilizes AI, keyword searching and categorization of spending activity to provide data in a format that can be easily integrated into client CRMs.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.