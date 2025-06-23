University of Phoenix and Jobs for the Future Partner to Help Employers Harness Effective Upskilling and Reskilling at Scale

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit driving transformation in the U.S. workforce and education systems, announce a new project in their continued partnership; to pilot and evaluate an AI-powered skills analysis and upskilling business outcomes strategy that accurately captures and understands employee skills, tech integration and employer adoption of skills pathways for their workforce.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment. According to the World Economic Forum, 39% of core job skills are expected to change by 2030. Yet many organizations still do not center understanding of workforce skills and development opportunities in their business strategy; the 2025 Career Optimism Index® study found that while 86% of workers are actively seeking skill development opportunities, employer investment in reskilling and upskilling has declined by 13 and 10 points, respectively, since 2022.

“As AI reshapes the workforce, the companies that thrive won’t necessarily be those with the best technology, but those with the most adaptable people,” said Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer at University of Phoenix. “We seek to close the gap between aspiration and action by effective implementation of a business strategy that centers the skills needed for the success of the organization and embeds learning and career pathways for employees based on their skillsets.”

The project aims to uncover how skills-focused, AI-enabled tools can drive better outcomes in employee development, retention, and mobility—while also addressing critical issues like algorithmic transparency and data accountability. With support from University of Phoenix, JFF will conduct discovery and analysis, including exploration of strategies that create impact through skills validation and upskilling; and then through piloting, testing and market experience with employers that feature diversely skilled workforce populations. The initiative will conduct analysis and testing with the University’s technology affiliate, Skillmore™, an AI skills intelligence platform, in collaboration with employers.

“During this critical adoption phase of AI technology platforms by companies, JFF is deeply committed to a thorough examination of these platforms to better understand employer and employee impact, as well as to support responsible AI design,” states Alison Lands, Vice President, Employer & Workforce Solutions, JFF. “This initiative allows us to co-design solutions that are innovative and responsive to the needs of a broad and evolving workforce.”

The shared project highlights mission alignment between the two organizations in supporting working adult learners: JFF has established a North Star that by 2033, 75 million people facing barriers to economic advancement will have quality jobs, and the mission of University of Phoenix is to provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities.

“Our work with JFF is about turning good intentions around learning and development into real, measurable progress, allowing us to build greater confidence in AI-generated recommendations and make transparent technology’s role in promoting talent mobility,” shares Krishnaiah. “Together, we can help employers unlock vital support services for creating holistic talent solutions and career pathways for the learners and workers we aim to serve.”

The partnership highlights the University's collaboration with 2,000+ employers through its Adaptable Skills Solutions, offering customized workforce assessments in partnership with the University’s technology affiliate SkillmoreTM for a transformational combination with professional development and discounted education benefits. SkillmoreTM is a trademark of Talent Mobility, Inc. Talent Mobility, Inc. (dba Skillmore) is an affiliate of University of Phoenix and requires a separate agreement for its services.

The project will run through May 2026 and culminate in a field-facing impact report offering actionable insights for employers, educators, and technology developers.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Jobs for the Future

JFF is building a future that works for everyone by transforming U.S. education and workforce systems to drive economic success for people, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.jff.org