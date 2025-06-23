Granite and JV Partner Advance Southern Nevada Water Infrastructure with Paradise Hills CMAR Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA), in partnership with Contri Construction Company, is pleased to announce the formation of Southern Nevada Construction Partners (SNCP), a joint venture. SNCP has been selected to deliver the preconstruction phase of the Paradise Hills Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) Project for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA). This infrastructure initiative is a cornerstone of SNWA’s Horizon Lateral Program, which is designed to enhance long-term water delivery, system reliability, and regional redundancy.

The project includes the installation of approximately 22,000 linear feet of 120-inch steel water pipeline, featuring up to three trenchless crossings beneath critical infrastructure: an existing 108-inch waterline, Interstate I-11, and Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The pipeline will also include multiple valved outlets for future connections to Boulder City, the City of Henderson’s Reservoir R-8, and the Horizon Lateral pipeline.

A new 65 million gallons per day (MGD) pumping station will be constructed, with an initial operating capacity of 35 MGD. The facility will include a single-level pump building with mechanical, electrical, and disinfection systems, surge protection infrastructure, flow metering, and advanced instrumentation and control systems. Site improvements will include civil grading, access roads, perimeter security, and desert-compliant landscaping.

As the JV lead, Granite will perform clearing and grubbing operations, structure excavations and backfill, form/place/strip of concrete structures, installation of access roads along the pipeline alignment, demolition and restoration of existing roadways, and the full installation of all pump station structures and equipment. Contri will be responsible for installing the 120-inch pipeline and associated appurtenances.

“This project showcases our joint venture’s local expertise and collaborative strength,” said Don Sawyer, Granite Area Manager. “Through SNCP, we’re delivering a high-value, future-ready water infrastructure solution that supports the long-term needs of Southern Nevada.”

SNWA awarded SNCP the preconstruction contract which will be completed in December 2026.

Construction is anticipated to begin on January 4, 2027, with completion expected January 2030. Granite’s total estimated construction contract value is $240 million.

About Granite

