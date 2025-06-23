-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2025-NQM6 (BRAVO 2025-NQM6)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage-backed notes from BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2025-NQM6 (BRAVO 2025-NQM6). The $366.3 million RMBS transaction is collateralized by a pool of 630 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 94.4% and 5.6% of the pool, respectively. Most loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) (47.0%) or exempt (38.5%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010088

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Minxi Qiu, Director
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Abou Traore, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Minxi Qiu, Director
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Abou Traore, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Foundation Finance Trust 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Foundation Finance Trust 2025-2 (“FFIN 2025-2”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans primarily used for home improvements. FFIN 2025-2 will issue five classes of notes totaling $329.23 million, collateralized by $332.55 million receivables. FFIN 2025-2 has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 34.60% for the Class A notes to 1.50% for the Class E notes. C...

KBRA Releases Research – Churn Rates in Managed CRE CLOs: Vintage Effect

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research analyzing the churn rate in commercial real estate (CRE) collateralized loan obligations (CLO) transactions. One of the main structural features of CRE CLO transactions is the ability for the manager to acquire new mortgage assets during a reinvestment period using principal proceeds received from loans that exit the transaction. This feature provides the issuer with a stable funding source and a more cost-effective way to fund the ongoing origi...

KBRA Assigns AA Rating to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A; Outlook Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bond, Series 2025A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AA rating on outstanding parity Second Lien Dedicated Revenue Bonds, and affirms the AA+ rating on outstanding Dedicated Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien). The Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations: Credit Positives...
Back to Newsroom