EliseAI and Brivo Join Forces to Deliver Secure, AI-Guided Self-Tours for Homes and Communities Alike

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EliseAI, the leading AI automation platform and CRM for multifamily and single-family property management, today announced a strategic partnership with Brivo, Inc., a pioneer of cloud-based physical security to help power its AI-Guided Tour solution. By connecting with Brivo, which integrates with a wide range of wireless smart locks, property owners can now offer fully automated, secure self-tours to prospects in more markets than ever with no additional staffing required.

“Partnering with Brivo helps us remove another barrier to truly on-demand leasing,” said Ian Weng, SVP of Strategy at EliseAI. Share

EliseAI now integrates with Brivo on two fronts: cloud-based access for common areas and Brivo Smart Home ecosystem for individual units, so verified prospects can move seamlessly from lobby to apartment. With a single tap in EliseAI’s web app guide, an API call instantly releases the right door during their scheduled tour, delivering a secure, fully automated self-tour experience.

“Partnering with Brivo helps us remove another barrier to truly on-demand leasing,” said Ian Weng, SVP of Strategy at EliseAI. “By integrating with Brivo’s best-in-class access control system for common areas and SmartHome unit locks, we give prospects a single, secure path from lobby to living room—activated seamlessly within EliseAI’s AI-Guided Tour web app. Operators using Brivo gain access to a scalable self-touring solution that boosts conversions and frees onsite teams to focus on resident experience.”

Having pioneered cloud-based access control more than two decades ago, Brivo’s centralized physical security platform is trusted by over 20 million users worldwide; this partnership extends EliseAI’s reach across Brivo-enabled communities, effortlessly unlocking secure, AI-Guided Tours.

“At Brivo, our core mission is to simplify security. We believe that managing a multifamily property should be efficient and effective, never a burden. This partnership with EliseAI is a perfect example of that philosophy in action,” said Lee Miller, Vice President of Multifamily Sales at Brivo. “Self-guided tours represent a significant leap in leasing innovation, and we are proud to provide the reliable physical security that underpins the experience, making it effortless for the user while ensuring the highest level of protection for the property.”

Owners and operators that adopt EliseAI’s AI-Guided Tours (AIGT) report transformative results. Summit Management now books 1,950 tours every month, 37% of them after normal business hours, driving a remarkable 20× surge in self-guided tours and freeing onsite teams to focus on higher-value resident interactions.

At EliseAI, we believe integrations unlock the full potential of our technology. We’re committed to building an open ecosystem and welcome conversations with any vendors interested in exploring integration partnerships. To learn more about AI-Guided Tours, or to explore integration opportunities, please contact partnerships@eliseai.com.

About EliseAI

EliseAI is the leading conversational AI automation platform purpose-built for the housing industry. Since 2017, the company’s multi-channel engine—spanning text, email, voice, and web chat—has automated millions of leasing and resident interactions, from first inquiry through renewal. Property owners and operators rely on EliseAI to screen leads, schedule tours, answer resident questions, create work orders, manage renewals, and surface real-time insights that boost occupancy while reducing operating costs. Headquartered in New York City and trusted by communities nationwide, EliseAI turns every conversation into a faster, more satisfying renter experience. Learn more at www.EliseAI.com.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc. is the largest global provider of cloud-based physical security technology at enterprise scale. The company’s unified platform, the Brivo Security Suite, brings access control, video intelligence, visitor management, electronic locks, and credentials into a single complete view, centralizing security across every property. Since pioneering cloud-based access control more than 20 years ago, Brivo is now trusted by over 20 million users across 60 countries. Scalable, flexible, and built for modern properties with complex security needs, Brivo provides the control and confidence to protect your people, property, and data. Learn more at www.brivo.com.