Leading Manufacturer Nidec Selects Wind River Linux for Secure Development of AI-Driven Data Center Cooling System

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Nidec, the world's leading integrated motor manufacturer, has selected Wind River Linux for the secure development of its latest AI-driven data center liquid-cooling system.

Wind River Linux serves as the platform for the control system that monitors and operates Nidec's liquid cooling system. With the rise of AI servers, data centers must process vast amounts of data, leading to increased power consumption and heat generation. As a result, high-capacity liquid cooling systems are becoming a critical alternative to conventional air cooling. Wind River Linux plays a key role in ensuring the stable operation of these cooling systems while protecting equipment from network threats, which are both essential for the future of AI-driven data centers.

“Nidec's highly reliable liquid-cooling system requires a robust and secure Linux foundation,” said Eiji Miyamoto, fellow, Nidec. “Wind River Linux provides the high-quality support necessary to keep our teams on schedule while ensuring long-term security, even post-deployment. Nidec is committed to providing products that reflect global needs as a comprehensive thermal solution manufacturer contributing to advancing AI.”

“As AI drives unprecedented computing demands, next-generation intelligent systems must deliver high-performance, security, and efficiency,” said Jay Bellissimo, president, Wind River. “The long-term maintenance for these systems can be highly labor intensive, requiring continuous monitoring and remediation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Wind River Linux empowers leaders like Nidec to further innovate and build secure and scalable systems with lasting reliability.”

As the embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux helps teams develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system. For more information about Wind River Linux, visit www.windriver.com/products/linux.

About Nidec

Nidec is the world's leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, specializing in "everything that spins and moves," with a strong focus on the motor business. Nidec's extensive product lineup, which ranges from small precision motors to ultra-large motors, leverages the technological capabilities of its approximately 340 group companies across 46 countries. These products are used in various fields, including IT equipment, automobiles, motorcycles, commerce, and industry. The company remains dedicated to providing the world with indispensable products and solutions at an overwhelming speed, utilizing technologies aimed at lightness, thinness, shortness, compactness, and efficiency. www.nidec.com/en/

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

